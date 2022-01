Confidence is starting to increase that at least part of Alabama will see snow this weekend. And it could add up -- forecasters are saying that accumulations will be possible. “Overall, confidence is increasing in snowfall this weekend, but as with every winter system in the south, stay tuned as minor forecast changes may result in major differences in the impacts,” the National Weather Service in Huntsville said on Wednesday morning.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO