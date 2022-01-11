ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dropout is Drop-Dead Easy to Implement

We've all heard of dropout. Historically it's one of the most famous ways...

5 Python Tips That You Don’t Want To Miss

If you are using Python for data science, you can get most of the tasks done by using third-party libraries such as Pandas, Scikit-Learn, and so on. Base Python features and functionalities come in handy for various tasks as well. Furthermore, the third-party libraries make use of base Python features in many cases.
Long Callbacks in Dash Web Apps

How to deal with time-consuming code in callback functions of Python Dash web applications. You develop web applications in Python and have time-consuming code to run? Numerous records to be queried from databases, elaborate evaluations to be performed, and complex visualizations to be created? Then long callbacks, introduced with Dash 2.0, might be just what you need.
Automating Snippets in Visual Studio Code with Python

Speeding up your snippets workflow with Python and VSCode. Every good development workflow involves some kind of management of code snippets, where you are constantly storing and retrieving snippets of code to solve a wide range of tasks in your programming routine. In this article, I will show you how...
Iterables vs Iterators in Python

In today’s article we will discuss about the iteration protocol in Python and how iterators and iterables participate in its implementation. Additionally, we will explore the key differences between iterable and iterator objects and provide an example that will help you understand how iterable and iterator objects work in action.
Effective Testing for Machine Learning (Part III)

A progressive, step-by-step framework for developing robust ML projects. In the first two parts (part I and part II), we described a framework to increase our project robustness by incrementally adding more comprehensive testing. From smoke tests to integration tests, we transitioned from a basic project to one that ensures the generation of high-quality models.
Plot Multiple Graphics in the Same Figure Using Python

If you work with Jupyter Notebooks, you know that the right side of it becomes really low populated when it comes to graphics. That happens because you usually create one graphic by cell and it does not take more than half of your screen. However, sometimes it is necessary to...
5 Cool Libraries in Python You Might Have Missed (Part 2)

I enjoy reading about new Python packages, and whenever I come across anything interesting, I feel inclined to write and share about it. I also once had an article sharing about this topic, which is 5 Interesting Python Libraries That You Might Have Missed. Some days ago, I continued to...
Pipeline and Custom Transformer with a Hands-On Case Study in Python

Working with custom-built and scikit-learn pipelines. Pipelines in machine learning involve converting an end-to-end workflow into a set of codes to automate the entire data treatment and model development process. We can use pipelines to sequentially apply a list of transformations for data preparation and fit an estimator at the end. Pipeline helps in simplifying the process of putting together a sequence of operations. A pipeline is used only when the transformations and models and their hyperparameters are identified beforehand.
floWeaver — Turn Flow Data Into a Sankey Diagram In Python

Create and Customize a Sankey Diagram in Several Lines of Code. Imagine you want to show a mapping between two domains (e.g., companies and jobs) or paths from one location to another. Wouldn’t it be nice if you can visualize this relationship using a diagram?. That is when a...
Implementing KNN From Scratch

Implementing it from scratch forces us not only to deconstruct the algorithm into the main computational steps but also to understand the mathematical description. We also gain valuable insights into how the parameters are used. In the following section, we are going to implement one of the classic machine learning...
Create and Host Your Personal Website in a Few Minutes using R

Build and host a simple, clean, professional personal webpage in minutes, and add some bells and whistles if you like. Increasingly, Data Scientists and other technical professionals are being recognised as much for their online presence and open source activities as they are for their career history. So I believe that every data scientist should have their own personal webpage that tells the world a little about themselves and their work.
Create A Photo Editing App Using Streamlit — Surprisingly Easy and Fun

Let’s Have Some Fun with Streamlit and Computer Vision: A Hands-on Guide for Beginners. Have you ever used one of those photo editing apps that allow you to upload your photo online and instantly convert it to a black-and-white image, a cool pencil sketch, or a picture with a nice blurring effect? As a curious data scientist, I am always interested in finding out how those apps were created behind the scene. However, for a long time, I haven’t really devoted any time to learning and trying it myself.
A Note on GPT-3 and Its (Obviously Null) “Thinking” Capabilities

In the context of my recent articles, a couple of notes about GPT-3’s capabilities, which despite impressive do not reflect any thinking at all — of course!. I recently began testing the potential of GPT-3 models to assist students in studying the natural sciences. My tests take the form of “oral examinations” that a “student” (the model) takes with a “teacher” (myself). After an initial introduction to the idea and some early tests in this article:
The Ultimate Guide to A/B Testing with Python

In the online world we live today, businesses rely heavily on the growth of their customer base through online channels like websites, mobile applications, or advertisements. So, how do you grow the number of people visiting you? And how do you turn them into potential consumers of your business? The answer is simple, you ask the user what they want. This is exactly what A/B testing seeks to achieve. Businesses observe what people are more inclined to, so they can design features of their online presence in a way that maximizes growth.
PyTorch Multi-Weight Support API Makes Transfer Learning Trivial Again

A new Pytorch API makes it easy to fine-tune popular NN architectures and make them work for you. Fine-tuning a Deep Learning (DL) model has never been more straightforward. Modern DL frameworks like TensorFlow and PyTorch make this a trivial task. You can have a battle-tested artificial neural network tailored to your needs within minutes.
Develop Your Own Calendar To Track Important Dates with Python

Time is of the essence. Time and tide wait for no one. And another few hundred quotes could be said about the significance of time. Hence, if you are planning to master Data Science or programming, you will need a concise plan to follow to gain the best knowledge throughout the duration of this entire year.
Power BI —All the important filters you need to know

Power BI is a tool based on relationships and joins between tables. It uses DAX to build measures and within measures, a filtering context is needed to achieve the proper calculation. This article will provide you with the major filter functions and examples so you can quickly put them into...
Visualizing Backpropagation in Neural Network Training at Any Scale

Using HiPlot to generate parallel coordinate plots to visualize deep learning model training. Understanding and debugging a Neural Network’s performance on a dataset is a critical chapter in the end-to-end lifecycle of a Machine Learning (ML) model. Having the ability to comprehend how a model is training can provide valuable insight into where improvements can be made. In this article, we will walk through creating a simple, yet effective, method of visualizing a process called backpropagation during Neural Network training. The visualization technique we will be using is called parallel coordinate plots. This is generally a technique used to visualize many different features with varying units or types from multiple data points. Below is an outline of the rest of this article:
How Ranking Time Series Data Can Identify Abnormal Behaviour

Inform your maintenance strategies and prevent failure with a simple python script. Sensor readings, such as temperature and pressure, can help inform what ‘normal’ behaviour looks like for an asset. When readings stray from this norm, it can be an indicator of damage or inefficient operation which could lead to costly equipment failures if left unremedied. As such, this data can help shape any proactive maintenance or inspection activities.
Why You Should Vectorize Your Code in R

Using the microbenchmark package in R to compare the efficiency between vectorized operations and for-loops. In this article, I will illustrate the benefits of using vectorized code by comparing how long it takes to perform three different tasks using vectorized operations versus using a for-loop for the same task. The microbenchmark package in R provides a handy tool to compare how long different R expressions take to execute.
