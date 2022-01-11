ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

I understand anger over lockdown drinks - minister

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth minister Edward Argar has said he understands people's anger and upset over claims...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Furious Tory MPs put Boris Johnson on notice over No 10 lockdown party revelations

Boris Johnson was facing mounting fury from within his own party on Saturday as anger grew over the partygate scandal engulfing his premiership.Former allies were among those calling on the prime minister to stand down as MPs' inboxes filled with angry correspondence from constituents.As Mr Johnson bunkered down in No 10 after another damaging week of revelations, ex-minister Tobias Ellwood was among those floating the prospect of a change at the top, saying Mr Johnson should "lead or step aside". "We need leadership," Mr Ellwood, the chair of the Commons defence committee, told the BBC.The prime minister and his...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 parties understandable but not excusable, says Sir Tony Blair

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has said he could “understand how” rule-breaking parties in No 10 could happen, but that they were still inexcusable.Sir Tony, who occupied Downing Street for a decade, said he did not want to “get into questions of resignation or not” when asked whether Boris Johnson should resign over the partygate allegations.The former Labour leader told Times Radio he could “understand people feeling enraged and very angry” about the claims of lockdown-contravening events, but that he could also see it “from the perspective of Downing Street”.People were obeying restrictions, often with massive personal cost and...
U.K.
The Independent

Fresh No 10 rule-breaking claims emerge as PM puts fight back plan in place

Fresh allegations of rule-breaking in Downing Street have emerged as it was reported Boris Johnson is looking to reboot his leadership after a bruising week.The Prime Minister’s administration was forced to apologise on Friday to Buckingham Palace after it emerged two staff parties were reportedly held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating the litany of claims about lockdown-busting parties in Government, is said to have been “completely blindsided” by the latest revelations, The Times reported.The newspaper said the official is concerned that Downing Street staff are withholding information about parties from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Police in contact with officials over claims of No 10 lockdown drinks

Police are in contact with the Cabinet Office over claims the Prime Minister’s aide organised a “bring your own booze” Downing Street drinks party during the first lockdown.Following political calls for officers to investigate allegations relating to May 2020, the Metropolitan Police confirmed it is liaising with the Whitehall department over the latest claims.Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees asking them to “bring your own booze” for an evening gathering, ITV reported.Mr Reynolds said they should “make the most of the lovely weather”, despite England being under tough...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Argar
The Independent

Head of Covid rules taskforce admits holding leaving drinks during lockdown

The former head of the government unit responsible for drawing up Covid rules has apologised for organising a leaving drinks event during 2020’s Christmas lockdown.Kate Josephs, ex-chief of the government’s Covid-19 taskforce at the Cabinet Office, admitted she had gathered colleagues together for her own leaving event on 17 December 2020, while strict curbs on socialising remained in force in London.Ms Josephs, who is currently chief executive of Sheffield City Council, said she was co-operating with the investigation into government parties carried out by senior civil servant Sue Gray.“On the evening of 17 December, I gathered with colleagues that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

‘I feel like an idiot’: Funeral officer gets emotional as he discusses latest Downing Street party allegations

A funeral officer broke down in tears and said he felt “like an idiot” in following coronavirus rules in light of the latest Downing Street party allegations. Speaking to LBC’s James O’Brien, Camiel Chaudhary said he stopped a lot of people attending cremations when rules put limits on the number of people who could attend funerals but since reading about continued allegations of rule breaking in Downing Street he wished he had been “more lenient”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of attending mid-lockdown drinks party in No 10 garden

Boris Johnson stands accused of personally attending a drinks party in the garden of No 10 during the first lockdown.Downing Street did not immediately deny a report in the Sunday Times alleging that the Prime Minister attended the potentially rule-breaking event with wife Carrie in May 2020.The newspaper cited three sources stating Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, emailed officials with an invite adding “BYOB”, meaning bring your own bottle, or booze.Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating the May 20 event as part of her inquiry into numerous allegations of rule-breaking events being held in No 10 during...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Minister#Downing Street#Civil Servant#Uk#Bbc Breakfast
BBC

Covid: Downing Street garden lockdown drinks and PCR testing changes

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. As many as 100 people were invited to a "bring-your-own-booze" drinks event in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown, it's understood. Boris Johnson's declined to say to whether he attended the gathering on 20 May 2020 but witnesses have told the BBC he and his wife Carrie were among about 30 people who were there. The email, first revealed by ITV News, about socially distanced drinks was held when rules were in place over gatherings. The Met police says it's in contact with the government over the reports. Here's our political editor Laura Kuenssberg's take on the story.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson faces Tory anger over latest No 10 drinks party allegations

A growing number of Tories have lashed out at the Prime Minister amid fresh allegations he attended a rule-breaking drinks party in Downing Street during the first national lockdown.The news has drawn fury from MPs and other prominent Conservative figures, while former No 10 chief of staff Lord Barwell ridiculed the PM on social media – suggesting it would not take an investigation for Boris Johnson to figure out if he had been part of the gathering.Police are in contact with the Cabinet Office over the claims, which came to a head on Monday night.It has been alleged that a...
POLITICS
BBC

Downing Street lockdown drinks defy belief, says Welsh minister

A Downing Street drinks event where 100 people were invited "defies belief", a senior Welsh minister has said. Labour's Eluned Morgan accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of failing to answer "very simple questions". The health minister's comments come after witnesses told the BBC Mr Johnson and his wife were among...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
AFP

'Wine time Fridays' leave British PM with new hangover

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson witnessed weekly drinking sessions by his staff throughout the pandemic, according to a report Saturday that stoked fresh calls from his own party for the embattled leader to quit. "We are witnessing the broken spectacle of a prime minister mired in deceit and deception, unable to lead," Labour leader Keir Starmer said in a speech Saturday. jit/bp
HEALTH
The Independent

Five questions Labour wants the PM to answer on partygate

Labour has set out five questions it says the Prime Minister must answer in relation to the partygate scandal.The PM is being quizzed on whether he knew about any of the alleged gatherings in advance, how he would categorise the infamous “bring your own booze” event on May 20 2020, and if he intends to “act as his own judge and jury” over his conduct.The latest intervention from the opposition follows a long line of allegations about rule-breaking in Downing Street.Senior official Sue Gray is looking into a litany of possible events, including the BYOB garden party that Mr Johnson...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Timeline of alleged gatherings across government during Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson is facing intense scrutiny over further allegations of rule-busting gatherings in No 10 as the rest of the country was subject to strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.After a leaked email showed over 100 No 10 staff were invited to “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020, including the prime minister and his wife, Carrie Johnson, MPs within his own party have also called on Mr Johnson to resign.Here The Independent looks at all the allegations of gatherings across No 10, government and at the Conservative Party...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

MP breaks down in tears while questioning minister over No 10 drinks party

An MP appeared to break down in tears after recalling the death of his mother-in-law while questioning a Government minister over allegations of Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street during the pandemic.DUP MP Jim Shannon was overcome with emotion when speaking about the death of his mother-in-law “who died alone”.He had joined other MPs in questioning the paymaster general Michael Ellis during an urgent question in the Commons after ITV news reported Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, invited employees to a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden during England’s first lockdown in May...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM based at Chequers in early days of pandemic ‘to protect pregnant Carrie’

Boris and Carrie Johnson decamped from Downing Street to their country residence of Chequers – with the Prime Minister commuting back and forth – in the early days of the pandemic because it was safer for Mr Johnson’s pregnant then-fiancee, No 10 has said.Downing Street confirmed that the Prime Minister and his now-wife based themselves at the Buckinghamshire country house in March 2020 after Mrs Johnson was deemed vulnerable due to being heavily pregnant.It comes after news website Tortoise reported that Mr Johnson had commuted back and forth to Downing Street between March 16 and 27, despite guidance against non-essential...
WORLD
BBC

Boris Johnson criticised over Downing St drinks by Welsh minister

A Downing Street drinks event where 100 people were invited "defies belief", a senior Welsh minister has said. Labour's Eluned Morgan accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of failing to answer "very simple questions". The health minister's comments came after witnesses told the BBC Mr Johnson and his wife were among...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy