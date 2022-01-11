ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday's Forecast...

KLFY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKicking off with more cold weather this...

www.klfy.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Seasonable Monday weather; snow in the forecast Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A seasonal day is on tap for our communities Monday as highs will get into the mid and upper 20s. The average is 25 degrees. We continue to see clouds across the state, but those clouds could break up for some sunshine to pop in here and there during the day. Northwest winds will be persistent at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy