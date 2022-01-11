ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mask Wearing In Plum Borough School District Now Optional

 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major shift in one local school district takes effect today.

Masks are now optional within the Plum School District.

This move has some parents concerned because of the COVID-19 spread that we’re seeing among adults and children.

In a letter recently sent to families, the district says while they’re aware the virus will include challenges, they will no longer allow it to be the preeminent factor in their students educational experience.

District leaders say the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a challenge that will have to be overcome.

According to information on the district’s website, there are active cases at each of their three elementary schools, the junior and senior high schools, and among district staff.

The district says they will continue to follow federal, state, and county guidelines.

Because of a federal mandate, masks will still be required to be worn on school buses.

KDKA has reached out to district officials for more on this policy change, but have yet to hear back.

