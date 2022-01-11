Local school districts hiring
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- There will be a job fair in Boardman Tuesday morning for those who hope to work in education.
The Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments is recruiting positions for local school districts.
The event is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Davis Family YMCA on McClurg Road.
They are looking to hire substitutes, educational aides, and home visitors for several districts, valley preschools, and for the Help Me Grow program in Mahoning and Portage counties.
