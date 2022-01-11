ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

No Apology unveils 100 percent natural skin and hair care products first time in India

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): NIAM International Private Limited, New Delhi having a unique brand 'No Apology' which encompasses world-class SafeNatural products, has launched a wide range of 100% natural Skin and Hair Care products first time in India. 'No Apology' has brought to the customers Skin and...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

‘I’m a Dermatologist and These Are the Skin-Care Products You’ll Never Regret Spending Money On’

When you see a serum with a $100-plus price tag, it can be easy to assume that something so expensive must be the best that money can buy. But as any dermatologist will tell you, that's just not true. Many overpriced products simply aren't worth what brands are charging for them, and it can be frustrating to spend your hard-earned money on something exorbitantly expensive only to find out that it doesn't actually work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The 5 Best Hair-Growth Serums for Men, and How to Use Them

My partner and I have two very different approaches to combating hair loss. I’m all-in on the pills, potions and procedures: that’s finasteride, minoxidil and even a hair transplant—and I’m more than content with the full, natural-looking results. He, on the other hand, prefers the “less clinical” route and relies heavily on hair growth and haif fortifying serums as well as a healthy lifestyle and an anti-hair loss shower and styling regimen. It’s those hair serums we’ll address today, which work a lot like facial serums in that they deliver nourishing ingredients to the scalp and follicle to promote stronger,...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Cosmetics#Natural Hair#Hair Gel#Ani Newsvoir#Fda#Aloe Vera#Acai Fruit Oil#Moroccan#Coconut Milk Powder#Corn Protein#Cucumber
Cosmopolitan

15 Best Oribe Hair Products of All Time

Oribe is one of those rare hair brands that's loved by pretty much everyone, from editors, to stylists, to celebs, and more. And it makes sense—I discovered the brand at the start of my beauty editor career 8+ years ago, and despite being introduced to hundreds (hell, probably even thousands) of new hair brands since then, Oribe has stayed a staple in my routine. Their chic-ly packaged shampoos and conditioners, treatments, and stylers are innovative, effective, designed to work for a wide range of hair types and textures, plus they smell soooo good too.
HAIR CARE
KUTV

Skin care products for the new year

KUTV — New year, new you!. Change up your skincare routine this year for healthier skin. Esthetician and beauty expert Jane Mann joined Fresh Living with her favorite skincare products for 2022. People are now more conscious of what they put in and on their bodies. This year, try...
SKIN CARE
Gear Patrol

This Is How to Care for Long Hair

Anyone with healthy hair can grow it long and show it off. But those who do research, and who invest in maintenance and styling regimens, will outshine the rest. Their long hair will sit better, look healthier, tangle less and cooperate more. If you plan to grow your hair out,...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Hair Care
In Style

9 Affordable Hair Care Products To Keep Your 4C Curls Hydrated and Healthy All Year Long

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Beauty is expensive. Whether it's maintaining your mani and pedi, waxes, facials, and hair appointments, you are spending some serious cash every time you leave an appointment. And since beauty services can be expensive, it goes without saying that beauty products often don't come much cheaper.
HAIR CARE
The Press

Colorsmith Hair Care

COLORSMITH, THE FIRST AND ONLY CUSTOM HOME HAIR COLOR FOR MEN, LAUNCHES NEW HAIR CARE LINE. EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning men's made-to-order home hair color brand, Colorsmith, expands into hair care with the launch of three new products — Protect Shampoo, Protect Conditioner, and Anti-Yellow Shampoo - to help clients care for color-treated hair or neutralize warm tones, especially gray or salt & pepper hair.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Dealing With Dry Natural Hair? These 7 Products Are Ready to Flip the Script

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Hydrated hair is healthy hair, and no matter how you are rocking your natural curls, there are specific products to help keep your mane nourished.
HAIR CARE
TrendHunter.com

Skin-Caring Foundations

Charlotte Tilbury's Beautiful Skin Foundation creates the look of skin that's hydrated, plump, smooth and bright thanks to a medium coverage formula that's infused with skincare benefits. The glow-boosting and hydrating formula delivers buildable coverage and boasts long-term skincare benefits thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid and a rose complex.
SKIN CARE
newbeauty.com

15 Skin-Tightening Products For Firmer-Looking Skin

Sagging skin and a lackluster complexion are dead giveaways that our skin is aging faster than we’d like it to. While it is a natural part of getting older, a loss of elasticity and plumpness can make a huge, unwanted difference in our appearance. To firm up the look of your skin at home, these potent skin-tighteners might be just what you need.
SKIN CARE
In Style

The 5 Products You Need to Add to Your Winter Natural Hair Care Regimen

Just like your wardrobe, you need to switch up your hair regimen by season. The same products you use in the summer may not be as helpful to your curls in cold weather. Plus, with the change in season, natural hair becomes more prone to dryness from the brisk air and heat blasting indoors, which sucks moisture from our strands.
HAIR CARE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Glowderma introduces world-class Sanosan Baby Skin Care Range in India

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Made in Germany premium baby care brand, has launchedOne of India's leading pharmaceutical companies in skincare, Glowderma has tied up with the global premium brand Sanosan to import and market latter's baby skincare products in India. Launched exclusively for the winters in North India,...
SKIN CARE
Lima News

Products for curly and wavy hair

Dear Answer Angel Ellen: I have slightly wavy hair and would like to find a product that would emphasize waves and could be scrunched into curls. Dear Rebecca: You’re in luck. There’s been a huge proliferation of products for every degree of curl and wave. Finding the right product(s) is a huge step toward eliminating damaging heated styling tools and time-suck blow-drying and straightening from your hair routine. While my hair is way too curly to be managed by products for your “slightly wavy” hair, I turned to Deb S., who is a one-woman expert on what works for wavy hair. Deb’s hair looks terrific and she is always on the hunt for the next great styling product. These wave and curl aids are expensive, and more companies should sell sample sizes for us to try before we make a big investment in products that don’t work.
HAIR CARE
WOWK 13 News

These 6 Origins skin care products include a free gift from Macy’s this month

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Origins skin care promotion at Macy’s Now with plunging temperatures, you’re probably cranking up the heat in your home or office. However, dry heat doesn’t do skin any favors, considering it may contribute to moisture loss, flakiness and sensitivity. It’s wise to invest in wintertime skin care, […]
SKIN CARE
newbeauty.com

The Best Hair-Care Products Launching in January

Even though the holidays are over, it’s never too late to give yourself the gift of healthy hair. You—and your strands!—deserve it. Monat Damage Repair Bond-Fortifying Hair Leave-In Crème ($39) If you struggle with weakened bonds, frizziness and dullness, Monat’s damage destructor is the perfect fit...
HAIR CARE
Allure

Do Skin-Care Products That "Boost Circulation" Actually Do Anything?

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A Peloton bike and a rose-quartz gua sha have more in common than you might think. They’ve both gotten a lot of play over the last two years, but more notably (in our book), they both make skin look damn good by pumping up circulation, or blood flow, a bodily function that "the skin and every other organ relies on for a supply of nutrients, oxygen, and immune cells," says Laurel Geraghty, M.D., a dermatologist in Medford, Oregon. When blood flow is restricted, tissue starts to peace out — something anyone who has ever wrapped a Band-Aid around their finger too tightly would understand. When we encourage blood flow (whether by doing a few Down Dogs or lovingly massaging in face oil), we replenish skin with the nutrients it needs to function at its peak. Visible benefits tend to fade quickly, but there may be more happening beneath the surface.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy