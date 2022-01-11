Man killed during Greenville Co. shooting, deputies search for suspect

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed during a shooting early Tuesday morning, now deputies are searching for the suspect.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1500 block of High Peak Drive in reference to a shooting.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they located a man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies later determined that the man died on the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 47-year-old John Henry Bruhn.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are actively searching for a suspect.

This case is still actively being investigated by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office as a homicide

