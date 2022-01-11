ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese PM expresses 'deep regret' over North Korea's missile launch

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTokyo [Japan], January 11 (ANI): Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday expressed his deep regret over North Korea's recent missile launch and has instructed his officials to ensure the safety of aircraft and ships for any type of event. He said the latest missile by North Korea was...

