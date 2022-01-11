FRAMA Launches Towel Collection for Utilitarian Living

While many people are still catching up on what NFTs are, others are starting to drink them. Hennessy Cognac announced its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection on Monday, with a starting price of $225,000*, in partnership with BlockBar, an NFT platform that collects one-of-a-kind digital assets from luxury liquor brands. The collection includes two Hennessy–8 NFTs numbered 1/250 and 250/250, representing the age of the distillery. Both will have physical and digital representations, including an intricate commemorative sculpture, an oak stave chest with a bejeweled key, special tasting glasses, a pipette and cork holder, and a commemorative plate, according to the company.
Comments / 0