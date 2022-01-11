ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Breezy & Cooler

By Greg Dee
ABC Action News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly sunny and breezy today. Highs in the...

www.abcactionnews.com

ABC Action News

Forecast: Cool and breezy for MLK Day

Cooler air moves in over the next couple of days. Expect a cloudy start for MLK Day, but the sunshine returns in the afternoon. Low temps drop into the 30s and 40s Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
wfft.com

Breezy Monday, snow possible

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Clouds build into the region for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. It’ll be a warmer start to Monday with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. A breezy and gusty northwest wind is...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
DENVER, CO
ABC6.com

Staying breezy this afternoon & overnight

The heavy rain is winding down but some scattered showers still possible this afternoon. Highs today will be in the 40s. Expect gusty winds to continue through the afternoon and overnight. Tonight stays windy with lows down into the mid 20s. It will stay windy overnight so it will feel even cooler. There may be some isolated slick spots, but with the gusty winds, surfaces will dry pretty quickly.
ENVIRONMENT
#The Cooler
wxxv25.com

1/17 – Rob Knight’s “Cool & Breezy” Monday Morning Forecast

The first 36 hours of the forecast is pretty straight forward as high-pressure moves eastward across the area, with onshore flow returning Tuesday. Abundant sunshine will allow temperatures to moderate fairly quickly…to about 55-60 today and in the 60s on Tuesday. As winds turn onshore by Tuesday afternoon, we’ll...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Remaining Breezy Tonight & Tomorrow

Light rain and snow showers end this evening, partly cloudy and breezy overnight. Gusts to 30 MPH, temps fall into the 20s. Tuesday, mostly sunny and breezy. Temps around 30°, wind chill values in the teens. Wind gusts to 30 MPH out of the Northwest. Tuesday night, winds finally diminish and temps drop quick. Low to mid teens.
ENVIRONMENT
wabi.tv

Falling Temperatures Tuesday & Breezy

1/17/22: First Alert weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. 1-16-22: First Alert weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. 1-16-22: First Alert weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman. Cold again tonight, warmer on Sunday. Updated: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST. 1-15-22: First Alert weather forecast with Meteorologist Emilie Hillman.
ENVIRONMENT
WALB 10

A breezy and cold Monday in SWGA.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A strengthening low pressure in the Southeastern US is leading to fairly breezy winds across Southwest Georgia. Winds will be as high as 45 mph in the area which can lead to down tree limbs and power outages so stay cautious. This will not aid those fairly cold temperatures in the 40s and 30s tonight as wind chills will stay below actual air temperatures. However, we will remain dry with clouds starting to move out. Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will die down a tad, but will still make things feel much cooler throughout the day. Monday night will be one of the coldest nights this week with temperatures falling into the 20s for a few areas leading to a new chance for frost. Next, Tuesday and Wednesday remain dry with warming highs back to average. However, a few short waves and a new frontal system arrive Wednesday into Thursday leading to a new chance for showers. Current model guidance has this shower activity as mostly rain, but depending on the temperatures that could change. Another system arrives into the weekend leading to another chance for rain, but highs throughout the next weekend will remain cold in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
ALBANY, GA
Environment

