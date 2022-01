The Philadelphia Eagles just wrapped up an up and down NFL season that resulted in a playoff berth, but also exposed a handful of warts that are holding this franchise back. Hurts was 23 of 43 passing on Sunday, accounting for 258-yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Hurts addressed the media in a walking boot, and he’s likely headed for offseason ankle surgery after toughing it out for the past eight or nine weeks.

