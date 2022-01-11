ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘T-34’ Producers Mars Media & Amedia Production Strike Formal Partnership

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Mars Media ’s Ruben Dishdishyan and Amedia Production ’s Len Blavatnik , two of the most significant figures in the Russian biz, have entered into a five-year agreement to co-produce and co-finance feature films.

The deal is a formalization of an existing partnership that to date has seen the companies team on projects including local box office hit A Dog Named Palma as well as its upcoming sequel, and the war drama T-34 , which was a box office smash in China and was picked up for international territories by Netflix. In post-production are historical epic Woland , an adaptation of The Master and Margarita , and sci-fi action-adventure Mira .

The producers are aiming to make 10 features together over the next five years. Already in development are Alexander Pushkin’s epic fairytale Ruslan and Ludmila and an adaptation of Boris and Arkady Strugatsky’s famed sci-fi mystery novel The Dead Mountaineer’s Hotel .

Deadline recently sat down with Mars Media founder Dishdishyan to reflect on the company’s 10 years in the business, including its shift from TV production towards film.

Dishdishyan commented on the Amedia deal: “I am deeply happy to enter this new strategic partnership with Amedia Production and my great friend and collaborator, Len Blavatnik. This dynamic teaming will allow us to implement our most epic and ambitious projects yet for the consumption of a hungry international audience.”

Blavatnik added: “With our longtime partners, Mars Media, we are moving into a more advanced level of collaboration. We are joining forces with both established talent and new names alike to take part in these momentous projects created for international audiences and distributed by world-class companies around the globe. We look forward to bringing uniquely provocative projects to the world.”

