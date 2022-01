We’re just a few days into 2022, but we already have what promises to be the biggest video game acquisition of all time. Take-Two says this morning that it’s struck a deal to acquire social-gaming developer Zynga for $12.7 billion. It’s the latest massive deal in an ever-growing string of massive video-game-industry deals. Owner of Rockstar and 2K Games and maker of Grand Theft Auto, Take-Two Interactive says it will buy all the outstanding shares of Zynga, creator of app games like FarmVille and Words with Friends, for $9.86 a share—64% more than their closing price on Friday.

