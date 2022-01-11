ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March of Dimes Michigan report card

By Michelle Dunaway
Cover picture for the articleMICHIGAN — The March of Dimes puts out a report card every year analyzing the health of moms and babies. It breaks things down by county and ethnicity and compares Michigan to the rest of the country to help us see how we are doing. Knowing where we stand is half...

