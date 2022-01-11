March of Dimes Michigan report card

Before I left for the Christmas Holiday a listener of mine sent me the following email:. “I’ve had a sad couple of weeks. My mom had a rapid decline (congestive heart failure) and passed away on December 6. When she was admitted to the hospital on November 28, they tested her for COVD and while she was asymptomatic, she tested positive. She was fully vaccinated. The hospital, of course, placed her in the COVID ward. As we watched her decline, it was evident that her heart was done. The death certificate lists her cause of death as COVID 19 and the secondary cause is CHF. Additionally, did you know that if COVID is listed as the cause of death, WE - THE TAXPAYERS, pay up to $9500 toward the funeral??? This is so sick.”

