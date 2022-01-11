ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis to lay out 2022 agenda in State of the State speech

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated Press
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W9GSv_0diMr8r000

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is preparing to deliver the last State of the State speech of his first term as he seeks reelection and a possible 2024 presidential run.

He'll likely outline a largely conservative agenda Tuesday, ranging from attempts to prevent schools and businesses from teaching critical race theory to keeping undocumented immigrants from settling in Florida.

DeSantis will deliver the annual speech at 11 a.m.

RECOMMENDED: Here's what to expect during Florida's 2022 legislative session

While three major Democrats are seeking to challenge DeSantis in November, the governor has paid little attention to them.

Instead, DeSantis has focused his criticism on President Joe Biden and the media, particularly when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis opposes vaccine and mask mandates and often describes Florida as a place for freedom, not lockdowns.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy