ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Middleton opens up: 'I struggle with guilt every day'

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 6 days ago

Being a senior working royal comes with responsibility, pressure, and unbreakable commitments. And just like many working parents, Duchess Catherine is expected to not only fulfill her myriad of obligations, but also to do it alongside being a dedicated mother to her three young children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbwpz_0diMqS8q00
(GETTY IMAGES)

(And on top of that, she’s also expected to be the ultimate supportive wife to her husband Prince William, the future king!) Anyone will tell you that the juggle of being a working parent can be immensely difficult at times.

That pressure is ramped up to another level for Kate whose life – both personally and professionally – plays out on a public stage. Refreshingly, the Duchess of Cambridge, nearly 40, recently admitted that at times, it has been a lot.

Click To Read The Full Story

Comments / 16

James Koloski
6d ago

Shes so pretty and seems a good wife to William ( our future king ). And great mother to her 3 children.

Reply
7
Thomas McMullen-morgan
5d ago

Guilt on which tiara to wear next? I love them but they don’t know the struggles of the normal people.

Reply(2)
10
Related
Business Times

Kate Middleton Reportedly 'In Tears' As Birthday Plans Go Awry Due To Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton will soon mark a special milestone in her life. She will turn 40 years old in January 2022, and the public seemingly expects to witness a celebration. Despite not being one to make a fuss on her own birthday, Prince William reportedly wants to treat his wife on her day. Sources told New Idea that he plans to take the Duchess of Cambridge, alongside their three children, to New York City.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince George Shock: Kate Middleton And Prince William's Son Beats Archie And Lilibet? Royal Kid Unlikely To Spend Christmas With Queen Elizabeth

Prince George has claimed a new title after beating cousins Archie and Lilibet. Prince George is not a working royal yet, but he manages to make it to the headlines effortlessly. Not only is he the first born of Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the older brother of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as he is also third in the line of succession to the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Kate Middleton Pregnant with Baby No. 4? Duchess To Reportedly Announce Pregnancy SOON

Kate Middleton reportedly started preparing for the coming of her fourth child with Prince William, a new report claimed. In the past years, royal astrologers constantly predicted that Meghan Markle and Kate would give birth to more royals soon. This year, the Duchess of Sussex already welcomed her second and youngest child with Prince Harry, Lilibet Diana.
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Why Princess Charlotte Isn't Allowed to Have a Best Friend at School

No BFFs for Princess Charlotte, apparently! The 6-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly isn't allowed to have a best friend as part of the strict social rules at her school, Thomas’s Battersea. According to journalist Jane Moore via The Sun, "It's a really great little school...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk
romper.com

20 Photos That Prove Princess Charlotte Is Already A Winter Fashion Icon

Kate Middleton has always had a real knack for dressing her kids. She’s a big fan of hand-me-downs, which means that 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis tend to have excellent clothes that stand the test of time. Which is especially helpful when trying to dress kids for the winter season. Princess Charlotte, much like her mother, has some of the cutest sweaters and coats to keep her warm in those cold months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

6 Things To Know About Rose Hanbury, Her Rumored Affair With William & Feud With Kate

Well, well, well, it looks like Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, isn’t the only member of the royal family to recently be connected to some drama that has made its way to the public spotlight. Rumors of an alleged feud between Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and longtime friend Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley first emerged last month. Since then, the rumors have evolved to something worse: reports that Prince William cheated on Kate with Hanbury while the duchess was pregnant with their third child. As originally reported by UK tabloid The Sun, the friends and neighbors had a falling out after Prince...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton's Cheeky Daughter Made First Curtsy To The Queen On Christmas Day

Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. It happened when she joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton' in her debut in the royal family's traditional Christmas morning service. She was only 4 years old at the time.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

40 Kate Middleton Royal Fashion Moments That Stopped Us in Our Tracks

When you picture the royals, the first thing that can come to mind is their dazzling style. From extravagant gowns to expensive jewelry — or in Princess Diana’s case, her impeccable streetwear style — the royals always come dressed for success from head to toe. And after many Diana-less years, there was one royal in particular who made us fall back in love with Palace fashion: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, who celebrates her 40th birthday today.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Looks Like An Angel In New 40th Birthday Portraits

It’s crazy to think that Kate Middleton will turn 40 tomorrow on Jan 9. It seems like yesterday we were turning our TVs on at 4 AM to watch the big wedding. Ahead of her big day, not only did she decide to have a low-key celebration, but the Kensington Palace just released birthday portraits of her. And they are spell-binding.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

A Major Bombshell About Kate Middleton's Relationship With Prince William Leaked

Prince William and Kate Middleton have now been married for more than 10 years, but things weren’t always perfect for their pair throughout the duration of their lengthy courtship. Back in 2007 the pair endured a brief split during which Prince William was spotted out at a number of nightclubs letting loose while Middleton kept a brave face. Now royal biographer Ingrid Seward is speaking out about that time in the couple’s relationship, revealing how Kate likely felt.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Prince William had the most romantic response after he was once asked why he and Kate split

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been married for a decade, but before the college sweethearts went on to live their happily ever after﻿, they famously split in 2007. The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards recalled asking Prince William about their breakup in a new story published on Jan. 5. Arthur wrote, “Just before their engagement, William invited a few people to have tea, where he introduced Catherine to me. It was here I asked the Prince: ‘Why did you split up?’”
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy