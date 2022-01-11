Kate Middleton opens up: 'I struggle with guilt every day'

Being a senior working royal comes with responsibility, pressure, and unbreakable commitments. And just like many working parents, Duchess Catherine is expected to not only fulfill her myriad of obligations, but also to do it alongside being a dedicated mother to her three young children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

(GETTY IMAGES)

(And on top of that, she’s also expected to be the ultimate supportive wife to her husband Prince William, the future king!) Anyone will tell you that the juggle of being a working parent can be immensely difficult at times.

That pressure is ramped up to another level for Kate whose life – both personally and professionally – plays out on a public stage. Refreshingly, the Duchess of Cambridge, nearly 40, recently admitted that at times, it has been a lot.