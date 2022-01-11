Veritone’s MARVEL.ai Brings Synthetic Cloning Capabilities to Iconic Voice of The Bert Show Host and Georgia Radio Hall of Fame Member Bert Weiss

The summit will provide exclusive insight from brands, publishers, and agencies on the audio and podcast measurement practices that are fueling their success. Veritonic, the industry’s leading provider of competitive, testing, and performance technology for audio, announced today the first annual Audio Intelligence Summit. The summit will take place in New York City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022*. It will gather leaders from renowned brands, publishers, and agencies to discuss their audio and podcast advertising strategies, with emphasis on the creative testing and measurement practices that are furthering their campaign relevance, amplifying their message, and increasing their return.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO