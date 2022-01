Sarasota, FL (January 7, 2022) Current Technologies Corporation has announced the promotion of former Director of Security Solutions, Tony Dahlin, to President. Tony Dahlin was brought on to Current Technologies’ Illinois Division in 2019 because of his expertise in Access Control systems and security best practices. In previous roles, Dahlin worked as the Director of Security Solutions for Current Technologies while maintaining his business, Bullis Systems, that has been operating out of Chicago since 1920. In all his roles, Dahlin has worked closely with clients of all sizes to find the best solution possible for their door security needs, and he plans to do no differently in his new role.

