Visiting the Beautiful Taj Mahal

Perfect For: Corporate Cards Dinner with the Parents Vegetarians. Moti Mahal Delux is the first US franchise of a massive restaurant chain originating from New Delhi. The Moti Mahal name is world-renowned for a few signature dishes from the Mughlai cuisine of India, including some of the best tandoori chicken you can find anywhere in the world. And thanks to a guy who owns a few other Indian restaurants in town, you can now find it on the Upper East Side. This location of Moti Mahal Delux opened in July of 2012, and they’ve already bagged a two-star review in the New York Times and built a loyal following among the Indian food enthusiasts in town.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO