Avison Young and UiPath Partner to Drive Automation-Powered Real Estate Experiences

Gina Miller to build on, and elevate, Century 21 John T Ferreira & Son’s reputation as a leader in quality residential, commercial and luxury estate property services. January 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // AMELIA ISLAND, FL - With the Ferreira brand of delivering extraordinary real estate experiences for more than 100 years to homebuyers, sellers and property investors on Amelia Island and throughout Nassau County, Gina Miller announced that Century 21 John T Ferreira & Son Inc. will now be doing business as Century 21 Miller Elite. Gina, who serves as Broker Owner, with husband Dean Miller and their team of 40 relentless sales professionals will look to not only build on but to elevate the Ferreira legacy. By keeping its affiliation with the Century 21® brand, Miller’s team will continue to have access to an industry-best innovative digital and tech platform, marketing, coaching and learning to help find and close more deals and deliver extraordinary, personalized experiences to their real estate customers.

