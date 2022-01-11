ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avison Young and UiPath Partner to Drive Automation-Powered Real Estate Experiences

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvison Young, a technology-driven commercial real estate services firm and UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced a partnership to deliver the real estate experience of the future. Avison Young will deploy UiPath enterprise automation software to increase the power of its predictive analytics and real estate data, providing brokers...

aithority.com

