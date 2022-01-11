ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proofpoint Completes The Acquisition Of Dathena Strengthens Enterprise Information Protection Offering

By AIT News Desk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe combined solution will solve legacy endpoint data loss prevention challenges and deliver real security value through detection, response, and compliance. Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, announced it has completed its acquisition of Dathena, an innovator in artificial intelligence-powered data protection. With this acquisition, Proofpoint strengthens its cloud-based...

