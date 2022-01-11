Proofpoint Completes The Acquisition Of Dathena Strengthens Enterprise Information Protection Offering

The conversion intelligence platform continues growth momentum with expansion into the marketing attribution space. Unbounce, the leading conversion intelligence platform, announced the acquisition of LeadsRx, a marketing analytics SaaS platform that makes it easier for marketers and agencies to measure the performance of their marketing channels. Founded in 2015 in Portland, Oregon, LeadsRx helps marketers understand the value of each customer touchpoint across digital, radio, TV, podcasts, streaming services, and other advertising channels, allowing them to better optimize their conversion paths, ad spend and ROI. This acquisition positions Unbounce to be able to bring the power of marketing attribution to its small and midsize business customers.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO