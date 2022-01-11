Proofpoint Completes The Acquisition Of Dathena Strengthens Enterprise Information Protection Offering
The combined solution will solve legacy endpoint data loss prevention challenges and deliver real security value through detection, response, and compliance. Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, announced it has completed its acquisition of Dathena, an innovator in artificial intelligence-powered data protection. With this acquisition, Proofpoint strengthens its cloud-based...aithority.com
