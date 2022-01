Ryan Reynolds says life will never be the same with the absence of Betty White. White died at the age of 99 on Dec. 31. In a clip circulating on Twitter, Reynolds and White act out a skit where she acts like she doesn't remember him. The two worked together in the 2009 romantic comedy, The Proposal. together in The Proposal. In the clip, she hilariously tells him to get her a cup of coffee. After Reynolds reminds her that they worked together for several months, White responds, "Damn, you've been a terrible assistant that whole time." He repeatedly tries to get her to remember, to her frustration. "When Betty White tells you to get her a cup of coffee, you get her a fucking cup of coffee," she snaps.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO