ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The Pointlessness of America’s Syria Sanctions

By Anchal Vohra
Foreign Policy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the height of the civil war, Syrians fled heavy bombardment to save their lives, but now most of those who stayed back are determined to escape a life of penury. Most recently, Syrians were among the migrants flocking to the borders of the European Union via Belarus. That crisis was...

foreignpolicy.com

Comments / 1

Related
Foreign Policy

When America Invaded China

The trouble in China began in the summer of 1898. After months of heavy rain, dikes built to contain the Yellow River along the fertile central plains failed. Millions of people were left homeless. In what seemed like mockery from heaven, the floods were followed by an even more devastating drought. “We ate corn cobs to get by. Some people did not even have corn cobs—they ate cotton,” a survivor remembered.
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

America Doesn’t Control the Forever Wars

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan invited both praise and blame, but most commentators assumed this action, begun under the Trump administration and finalized under U.S. President Joe Biden, signaled a new stance for U.S. foreign policy. In sharp contrast to the previous three administrations, Biden has seemingly repudiated so-called forever wars, lingering conflicts without defined aims.
U.S. POLITICS
Brookings Institution

Assad’s normalization and the politics of erasure in Syria

This March, Syria’s conflict will enter its 11th year, with no end in sight. As this bleak anniversary approaches, Syria’s economy has collapsed; narcotics trafficking has become a leading source of regime revenue. More than 12 million Syrians are food insecure. Domestic security is precarious. Low-level insurgencies have flared up in areas previously retaken by regime forces. The Islamic State group’s cells are active across swaths of eastern Syria. Despite a nominal cease-fire in the northeast, regime and Russian attacks targeting civilians are a near-daily occurrence.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bashar Al Assad
Washington Times

America's Russian aggression problem

A decade ago, the future of Ukraine seemed clear. A post-Soviet country, it was poised to follow its neighbors’ post-Cold War path of new democratic principles and shared values of its Western neighbors. This changed in the wake of the Maiden protests of 2013 and 2014. Russia annexed Crimea,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Syrian War#Syrian Civil War#Syrians#The European Union#Belarusian#Western#The Associated Press#Eu
FOX59

Headed to disaster? US, Russia harden stances in talks

The failure of last week’s high-stakes diplomatic meetings to resolve escalating tensions over Ukraine has put Russia, the United States and its European allies in uncharted post-Cold War territory. It is posing significant challenges for the main players to avoid an outright and potentially disastrous confrontation. Unlike previous disagreements that have arisen since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the current Ukraine crisis carries real risks of debilitating economic warfare and military conflict that are exacerbated by the dangers of miscalculation and overreaction, particularly in Europe. The refusal thus far by each side to climb down from what the other regards as unrealistic and maximalist demands has left the prospects for diplomacy in limbo.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Ukraine says Russia waging ‘hybrid war’ after cyberattack on government websites

Ukraine has accused Russia of mounting a “hybrid war” after a massive cyberattack left much of the country without heat, light and access to money.As around 100,000 Russian troops gather near the border, the country has been “building up its forces” online too, the Ukrainian government said. Officials in Kiev say they have evidence Moscow was behind the attack, which knocked out key government websites on Friday.Tensions are high on the Ukrainian border, where the threat of a Russian invasion looms. Diplomatic talks to resolve the standoff appear to have stalled, and the US has suggested Moscow is preparing for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, a Conservative MP claimed last night.It comes after suggestions from US officials that Russia had prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Kremlin was laying the groundwork for an attack through a social media disinformation campaign framing Kiev as the aggressor.Speaking on Friday, Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defence committee, said: “I am afraid an invasion by Russian forces is inevitable and imminent and we have allowed this to happen.“We had the opportunity to...
POLITICS
WGN News

Russia demands US, NATO response next week on Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday strongly reaffirmed its demand that NATO doesn’t expand eastward despite the rejection of that by the military alliance amid a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow wouldn’t wait indefinitely for the Western response, saying he expects the U.S. and NATO to provide a […]
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian incursion into Ukraine would ‘violate freedom and sovereignty’ – Wallace

An invasion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the Defence Secretary has said following a visit to Scandinavia.Issuing a second warning in a week to Moscow Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” of any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.On Monday, he fired a shot across the bows, telling an event in London that Britain would “stand up to bullies”, no matter how far away the conflict.Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be fraught, with the US suggesting Moscow is preparing for a “false-flag operation” in order to spark an incursion into neighbouring...
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Biden Plans U.N. Showdown if Russia Invades Ukraine

The Biden administration is planning for a high-profile public showdown with Russia at the United Nations Security Council if Moscow intervenes in Ukraine. There is little concrete the United States can do at the U.N. to compel Russia, which wields veto power in the Security Council, to stand down in Ukraine. But the Security Council, with its iconic horseshoe-shaped table and seats reserved for the world’s big powers, has provided a visually powerful set piece for some of modern history’s most dramatic geopolitical confrontations, from the Cuban missile crisis to the U.S.-led war in Iraq.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Has diplomacy on Ukraine reached a dead end?

The failure of the United States and Russia this week to find a diplomatic solution to fizzing tensions over Eastern European security has increased the chance of a new Russian attack on Ukraine even if full-scale war is far from inevitable, analysts say. Russia stands accused of having massed some 100,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border, as it seeks a commitment from the West that the pro-EU former Soviet state will never join NATO. Senior Russian and US officials this week held talks in Geneva but there was no hint of any breakthrough, with Washington warning by the end of the week Moscow could stage a false flag operation within weeks to precipitate an invasion. "We have information that indicates Russia has already prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation in eastern Ukraine," said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary.
POLITICS
globalconstructionreview.com

Syria signs up to China’s Belt and Road Initiative

Syria has begun the process of joining China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in the hope of attracting investment to rebuild its cities and infrastructure. The civil war that broke out in 2011 is thought to have caused at least $120bn of physical damage and to have displaced half of the country’s pre-war population.
MIDDLE EAST
Foreign Policy

Biden Can No Longer Ignore Growing Iran-China Ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit China on Friday to deepen the “comprehensive strategic partnership” the two countries signed last year. Growing Sino-Iranian security cooperation represents a serious threat to core U.S., Israeli, and Gulf Arab security interests. To address them, the Biden administration needs to take several urgent steps now.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy