Police officers fired after ignoring robbery in progress to play ‘Pokémon Go’

By Andy Brown
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers have been fired after the pair ignored a robbery in progress to catch Snorlax in Pokémon Go. As spotted by Vice, court documents published last Friday (January 7) reveal that two officers were captured on their in-car recording system “wilfully abdicating their duty to...

www.nme.com

