Police officers fired after ignoring robbery in progress to play ‘Pokémon Go’

LYNN (CBS) — Lynn Police announced Friday that five officers have resigned and one officer has been fired after an investigation by the department’s professional standards division. Officers were found to have sent racially offensive text messages and discovered to be using drugs. Two other officers have been suspended. An internal investigation by the department was launched in April after a search warrant from Salem Police was approved to investigate domestic abuse allegations against a Lynn officer. Investigators focused on text messages between two officers who exchanged texts that “included racially offensive language and evidence of drug use by officers.” After seeing the messages, seven officers were placed on administrative leave. Once the investigation finished, five officers resigned and one officer was let go after a hearing before a designated hearings officer. “The actions of these individuals do not reflect the core values of this department,” said Lynn Chief of Police Christopher Reddy. “We believe that the results of this investigation reflect our commitment to transparency and accountability to the people we serve. We are committed to upholding those values.” The names of the officers have not been released.

LYNN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO