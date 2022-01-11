ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shroud says ‘Escape From Tarkov’ should make Rogues less lethal

By Andy Brown
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch streamer Shroud has said that hardcore shooter Escape From Tarkov should make its newest enemies – the Rogues on Lighthouse – easier, after players report them being a little too accurate. During a stream on January 10 (thanks, Dexerto) Shroud suggested that the NPC Rogues that...

futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov “Regulated Materials” Quest Guide

Come on in, warrior! Still breathing aye? Good to hear. Here’s a task for you. There’s this customer, showed up outta nowhere with an urgent order and the bitch wants specific equipment, the one our glorious mother Russia produced, and my heart aches that the good of the state has to be sold to whoever. Judging by the accent, the fucker is from abroad. But the cash is noble and the connections he provides are no joke. Anyway, you need one military battery, the heavy one, and several OFZ shells. I feel you’ll have to sneak on the military base for it… The place is inhospitable, I know, but you won’t regret it when the checkout time comes. Plus, I’ll provide you with a special gift for this. Will you take the risk?
dotesports.com

How to enable DLSS in Escape From Tarkov

It’s official: DLSS is coming to Escape From Tarkov. Fans of the title were treated with a one-minute video clip of the news during CES 2022. Here’s how to enable it. When a game supports DLSS, it’s easy to enable. Provided your Nvidia drivers are up to date in GeForce Experience, simply hop into your game of choice, head to the options menu, and locate the graphics settings. Sometimes, it might be called video or video settings.
GAMINGbible

'Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' Getting 'Escape From Tarkov'-Style Mode, Says Insider

2022's inevitable Call Of Duty entry has yet to be officially announced, but all signs point to a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot. Multiple reports, leaks, rumours ,and whispers over the last year or so suggest that Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II is currently in development at Infinity Ward. This is not to be confused with 2009's Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which was also developed by Infinity Ward.
#The Npc Rogues
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov’s Anti-AFK Measure Seems to Work Fine, For Now

In yesterday’s Escape From Tarkov update, Battlestate Games decided to introduce a brand new anti-AFK measure that combats inactivity, which indirectly seeks to lessen the pressure on the servers. This feature was inspired by the recent server turmoil, which cataclysm slowly started turning into a community backlash. Therefore, Battlestate Games had to do something about it.
altchar.com

Queue Times are killing Escape from Tarkov momentum

Escape from Tarkov has entered its sixth year of existence with the player base rising slowly but steadily as the game moves forwards to the full release. With the release of patch 12.12 which featured not only a new map Lighthouse (first after 2 years). but also the introduction of VOIP, the stage was set to propel Escape from Tarkov into the record player count.
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov “Postman Pat – Part 1” Quest Guide

Come on in, make yourself at home. How’s the life of constant battle? No extra preternatural holes in your hide? Jolly good. No freaking use for them, eh? I’m in a bit of a tight unpleasant spot here. Will you help me out? My messenger vanished. I entrusted a job for this local waste of skin, he played so tough. In short, I’ve sent a little note to Therapist with some proposals for a mutually beneficial cooperation. Nothing special, but nothing outsiders should know either. And so this meat sack went missing, and a little bird told me that this postman got whacked somewhere in the Factory. Why the heck would he go there, that moron? Told him to take the straight path. So anyway, find the body and check it, my scribbles might still be there. And if by some miracle they are, hand them to that medic woman, will ya?
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov Servers Are Under Attack

The notorious tactical first-person shooter is facing a genuine difficulty. Escape From Tarkov, developed by Battlestate Games, is facing a powerful server choke in moments when the game is booming in popularity. The issue is not only caused by player overload but also anonymous and organized denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks, as stated earlier today by Nikita, BSG’s COO.
dexerto.com

Summit1g hits out at Escape from Tarkov devs over major server problems

Veteran Twitch streamer Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar has hit out at Escape from Tarkov developers Battlestate Games over the FPS’ servers, claiming that community servers are better than official ones. Escape from Tarkov has seen fluctuations in its popularity on Twitch over the past few years. It has...
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov NVIDIA DLSS Reveal Trailer

We have received another confirmation of DLSS coming to Escape From Tarkov, even though it was somewhat known. Escape From Tarkov is about to join the RTX family, as coming to Escape From Tarkov, as it has been revealed by Nvidia Today. The new DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) Trailer showcases FPS of above 130 on bigger maps such as Shoreline in 4K resolution, which is exciting news for the whole community.
dbltap.com

Escape From Tarkov: Green Lithium Battery Explained

The Green Lithium Battery is an energy source usable in Escape from Tarkov. It is a 3.7-volt battery with a nominal capacity of 3400 mAh and has a variety of uses. The Green Lithium battery can be used to upgrade parts of your hideout or be traded to other characters for various items. In the hideout, you will need five of them for the rest space level 3 upgrade.
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov “Colleagues – Part 3” Quest Guide

Young man, wait. I knew that Jaeger would ask you to kill Sanitar, but you don’t have to do it. I understand Jaeger’s point of view, that he’s just some kind of monster in the flesh, but he is not. I’m sure Sanitar is just trying to help the locals. Given the current circumstances, he performs the most complex surgeries and it is not surprising that they often end badly. He is a doctor with the most valuable knowledge that can save many more lives. A doctor with access to a warehouse of medicines that are extremely important to us. And he has already entered into negotiations with me and will soon begin to cooperate. But for this, I need something that will interest him and I think I know what will: the Laboratory. Access keys and samples of military stimulants, I think they are the basis on which he conducts his experiments. Can you find them for me? You can get the access keycards however you want, but the stimulants must be sealed, so you need to find them yourself.
sirusgaming.com

Scav Hideout at the Grotto Guide – Escape from Tarkov

Find the Scav Hideout at the Grotto to use it as an extraction site. You may still be learning the ins and outs of the new Lighthouse map, so let us help you increase your chances of survival by showing how to find the Scav Hideout at the Grotto. As...
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov’s New Year Event Ends Tomorrow

Battlestate Games and Escape From Tarkov have been on a roll recently, thanks to the exciting Winter Event. Thousands of players have joined the ride and bolstered Tarkov’s popularity to extremes. The winter event was also combined with Twitch drops, which could be one of the reasons for the extreme server overload and increased in-game popularity. Sadly, the ending of the Winter Event in Escape From Tarkov was confirmed for tomorrow, January 9.
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov Shoreline Extracts

Escape From Tarkov is almost a month deep in its 0.12.12 patch. While I’ve been working on some of the Escape From Tarkov quests, I completely forgot about Shoreline’s rework and its extracts. I thought it’s not as vital to have them detailed, but it could still be of vast importance for people looking to extract at the very last moments of a raid.
Eye On Annapolis

Escape From Tarkov: 5 Tips On How To Survive Your First Raid

Hiding behind a tree in the middle of nowhere, staring at a magazine full of unknown ammunition. Voices reverberate across the room, and no one knows who is a possible friend or foe. The yells become louder and louder as time passes. Trying desperately to find an extract to get out, suddenly it’s all over in a second. Before everything goes black, there’s only a volley of bullets. Escape from Tarkov is a first-person shooter widely regarded as one of the cruelest on the market today.
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov “Living High is Not a Crime – Part 1” Quest Guide

Living High is Not a Crime – Part 1 Quest Dialogue. Salam, there’s a new sweet deal for you. Recently, I was approached by the guy who’s some sort of Reshala’s acquaintance. Posh as fuck, in a suit, and with a signet on his finger the size of a bottle cap. I’ve seen him at some gathering once, he used to drive a black BMW. He says that war or no war, his crib’s gotta be all ornamented. Well, not exactly a crib, more like a hideout. Fetch me a bunch of jewelry, and I’ll hand it over to him. Look for horse statues, cats, lions, all that stuff. And look for Roler watches, the golden ones, it will be a complimentary gift: It’s best to be on good terms with such people, believe me, brother. Don’t let me down, brother, or we’re both in trouble.
futuregamereleases.com

Escape From Tarkov: How to avoid the “breathing sound” when wearing a helmet with face shield?

Escape From Tarkov has been quite a treaty lately. As we’re getting richer, we can allow ourselves to play with higher quality gear, equip helmets with visors or get the tanky Altyn Helmet on your head. But in a game like this, every action comes with a reaction—a lingering interference. For example, when you wear a helmet with a visor or face shield ON, you can hear your character panting like he’s having a seizure. Lucky for you, there’s a way to alleviate this, and we’re here to talk about it.
