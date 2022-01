The following is a statement by the family of James Mtume who passed away on Jan. 9, 2022:. The biological son of jazz saxophone great Jimmy Heath, James Mtume was raised by incredible parents James and Bertha Forman. He pursued training as a swimmer while attending Pasadena City College and was recruited for the 1968 Olympics but decided to instead take a different direction and joined the Cultural Nationalist Organization US. It was during this time that he’d taken the namesake of Mtume (Swahili for “messenger”). In the early 1970’s Mtume shifted towards music as a solid percussionist who went on to tour and record with Miles Davis. Mtume would eventually record with his own group the Mtume Umoja Ensemble as well as on sessions with Duke Ellington, McCoy Tyner, Freddie Hubbard, Sonny Rollins and a host of other jazz greats.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO