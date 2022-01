Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Perfume is dynamic, and it smells different on everyone. You see, fragrance notes can shift depending on your skin's pH balance, oil composition, body temperature, and so on; and each of these factors can affect how your skin interacts with each scent. That's why, for example, you may absolutely adore a friend's perfume, but when you try it out for yourself, it doesn't have quite the same impact. Essentially, your signature scent is just that—it will always be uniquely you, and isn't that something to smile about?

SKIN CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO