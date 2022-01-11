I understand anger over lockdown drinks - minister

Labour has set out five questions it says the Prime Minister must answer in relation to the partygate scandal.The PM is being quizzed on whether he knew about any of the alleged gatherings in advance, how he would categorise the infamous “bring your own booze” event on May 20 2020, and if he intends to “act as his own judge and jury” over his conduct.The latest intervention from the opposition follows a long line of allegations about rule-breaking in Downing Street.Senior official Sue Gray is looking into a litany of possible events, including the BYOB garden party that Mr Johnson...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 HOUR AGO