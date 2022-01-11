ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PILOT Opens Window for 2022 Innovation Challenge

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — PILOT, NAB‘s technology innovation initiative, is now accepting submissions for the PILOT Innovation Challenge through 5pm Eastern on Monday, January 31. The program will provide mentorship and promotion to winning proposals, along with an opportunity to demonstrate their products at the 2022 NAB Show....

www.rbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Business Report

Five MVPD Brands Join To ‘Astound’ Consumers

On Tuesday (1/11), the Cogeco-owned cable TV operator known as Atlantic Broadband shed its name, becoming Breezeline. The move was tied largely to the acquisition in late 2021 of WOW! systems in Ohio. But, Breezline President Frank van der Post explained, “We’ve long offered much more than broadband, so our company identity must evolve with us.”
BUSINESS
ceoworld.biz

Your Guide To Open Innovation

Simply put, innovation is the creation of a viable offering. Its value construct requires identifying the problems that matter and moving through them systematically to deliver elegant solutions. Innovation is seen and felt not only at the product or services level but in the firm’s supply chain, processes, and its ability to promote learning and transfer of knowledge. The increasingly global nature of business forces, ultimately facilitates innovation providing that firms can sense, adapt, reconfigure and transform in a timely manner.
ECONOMY
gisuser.com

GEOINT 2022 Innovative Tradecraft Competition – Entries Open January 12

First Round: Wednesday, March 16, 0830-1600 – USGIF Trajectory Event Center, 13665 Dulles Technology Dr. Suite 150, Herndon, VA and via Webinar. Herndon, Virginia (November 30, 2021)— The United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) and the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) bring you this third annual Innovative Tradecraft Competition, an opportunity for USGIF and OGC members to demonstrate innovative GEOINT solutions addressing mission problems through visualization, discovering needles in needle stacks, data sharing, and interoperability. This year, we’d like to see how our community might tackle seemingly intractable problems leveraging GEOINT. Solving problems like deep fakes, cyber threats, climate change, space junk, and social unrest may seem daunting, but the power of GEOINT may be the foundation to make progress against these daunting challenges. Whether you choose to address one of those problems, or tackle a different intractable problem, we’d love to see what our community can offer as a way to get started on a solution or mitigation.
HERNDON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
roboticsbusinessreview.com

Nominations Open for the 2022 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards

For over a decade, Robotics Business Review’s RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards have highlighted the most creative and influential innovations from around the world that have advanced the state of robotics. Robotics Business Review is currently seeking nominations for the 2022 Robotics Innovation Awards. Many Innovation Types. Robotics innovation can...
ENGINEERING
Radio Business Report

AdLarge, G Networks Announce Ad Sales Partnership

NEW YORK — One is a 10-year-old independent ad sales company connecting audio publishers, brands, and audiences. The other is a full-service network audio company offering sales, marketing, and affiliate products to some 4,000 affiliates that is a division of Gen Media Partners. As of today, the two entities...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

FCC’s Starks Discusses Modernizing U.S. Digital Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Mark your calendars for today at 1pm Eastern. Thanks when global tech trade association ITI will host FCC Commissioner Geoffrey Starks for a virtual discussion devoted to modernizing digital infrastructure in the U.S. The Democratic Commission plans to share how the U.S. government can work with...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

7 Ways to Open the Services App in Windows 11

There is a myriad of Windows and third-party software services that run in the background on your PC. Those services are mini-programs that have very specific functions. You can’t launch services like regular software, and many of them start automatically. Windows includes a Services app with which you can...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Innovation#Pilot#New Media#Challenge
thepaypers.com

Fintechs join the open APIs pilots in Russia

The Financial services of the Moscow Exchange and Sravni.ru have announced they will take part in pilot projects of the Russia FinTech Association (RFA) to create services using open APIs. As part of pilot projects organised by RFA, fintech companies will be able to develop new financial products and services...
BUSINESS
imore.com

Lighting innovator Nanoleaf opens up Thread capabilities for key products

The goodies will arrive through new firmware. At this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Nanoleaf has announced plans to allow its key lighting products to act as Thread Border Routers via Apple's HomeKit. Shapes, Elements, and Lines products will gain the new capabilities through a firmware update arriving sometime this quarter. Thread is a low-power, hub-free wireless mesh networking protocol built for the Internet of Things.
ELECTRONICS
Radio Business Report

Renamed Hearst Media Production Group Cements Leadership

Until now, it has been known as Litton Entertainment. That name is being phased out, as a senior leadership team has been formed to serve on what will now be known as Hearst Media Production Group. Three executives will take newly created positions at Hearst Media Production Group, which was...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

SiriusXM Invests In a Retail Tunes Business

With Spotify the go-to in 2022 for consumers who desire high-quality audio-on-demand, Pandora has repositioned itself under the ownership of SiriusXM Holdings Inc. as more of an in-store audio solution than an everyday listener attraction, even with Pandora-powered app-only channels for Sirius XM subscribers. Now, SiriusXM is taking a bigger...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
makeuseof.com

8 Ways to Open MSConfig in Windows 11

MSConfig (otherwise known as System Configuration) is a handy troubleshooting utility that’s been a part of Windows since 1998. You can use this handy tool to reconfigure your operating system's startup by changing boot settings and disabling (or enabling) services. By doing so, you can stop conflicting programs or services starting with Windows.
SOFTWARE
Radio Business Report

NEXTGEN Broadcast Emergency Info: Consumers Want It

Over half of U.S. consumers have expressed an interest in receiving features of a “NextGen Broadcast Emergency Information service.”. That’s among the key findings from new research unveiled this week by the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance (NVISA), sponsored by Sinclair Broadcast Group subsidiary ONE Media 3.0.
ELECTRONICS
Radio Business Report

Bay Area ZoneCasting Test Station Is Sold

In early December 2021, RBR+TVBR shared the details on how a Class B FM once known for its rock ‘n’ roll programming and today offering programming of interest to South Asians became the first radio station in the U.S. to broadcast geo-targeted advertising. Now, the station’s owner —...
ECONOMY
Radio Business Report

Into the Metaverse for iHeartMedia

NEW YORK — The nation’s top audio content creation and distribution company has taken what it is calling “an important next step” in extending its presence into “web3” and the metaverse. It starts with the commencement of plans for the creation of iHeartMedia events...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Who Is NBCU’s First Cross-Platform TV Measurement Partner?

NEW YORK — NBCU has unveiled its first certified measurement partner, a decision that provides the multimedia giant with an alternative currency for cross platform measurement on its One Platform. The owner of Peacock, NBC, Telemundo and Universal Studios selected iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement firm promoting “fast, accurate...
TV & VIDEOS
Radio Business Report

The InFOCUS Podcast: Bruce Swail

Among the broadcast media tech players eager to meet and greet radio and TV engineers and C-Suite leaders at the 2022 NAB Show, scheduled for late April, is GatesAir. In late October 2021, GatesAir added audio processing to its Intraplex IP and Cloud Transport products. For those asked to sign off on a purchase order, cost savings is certainly a big selling point when it comes to auxiliary equipment. But, how does CEO Bruce Swail explain to the C-Suite executive who may not understand what this technology advancement brings to broadcast media means in layman’s terms?
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy