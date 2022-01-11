PILOT Opens Window for 2022 Innovation Challenge

First Round: Wednesday, March 16, 0830-1600 – USGIF Trajectory Event Center, 13665 Dulles Technology Dr. Suite 150, Herndon, VA and via Webinar. Herndon, Virginia (November 30, 2021)— The United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF) and the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC) bring you this third annual Innovative Tradecraft Competition, an opportunity for USGIF and OGC members to demonstrate innovative GEOINT solutions addressing mission problems through visualization, discovering needles in needle stacks, data sharing, and interoperability. This year, we’d like to see how our community might tackle seemingly intractable problems leveraging GEOINT. Solving problems like deep fakes, cyber threats, climate change, space junk, and social unrest may seem daunting, but the power of GEOINT may be the foundation to make progress against these daunting challenges. Whether you choose to address one of those problems, or tackle a different intractable problem, we’d love to see what our community can offer as a way to get started on a solution or mitigation.

HERNDON, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO