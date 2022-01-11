ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tuesday weather forecast

By Paul Drewes
KITV.com
 6 days ago

A weak cold front is moving down the state. It already sent clouds and light showers over Kauai and Oahu, and will make...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Seasonable Monday weather; snow in the forecast Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A seasonal day is on tap for our communities Monday as highs will get into the mid and upper 20s. The average is 25 degrees. We continue to see clouds across the state, but those clouds could break up for some sunshine to pop in here and there during the day. Northwest winds will be persistent at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
DENVER, CO
fox5atlanta.com

Monday morning weather forecast

It's going to be a gusty day ahead. Models showing wind gusts up around 30 mph around 1 p.m. today and a Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii Island#Southern Islands
fox5ny.com

Weather forecast

There's a lot of rain and wind that will be hanging around the region overnight tonight, along with the threat of coastal flooding in some areas as Winter Storm Izzy moves through the area. FOX 5 NY's Reagan Medgie has your weather forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
KITV.com

Monday weather forecast

Winds will be light for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and for the upcoming work week. Expect light east-southeasterly winds for the eastern end of the state, with light and variable winds elsewhere. Winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to form. Those will push in more...
ENVIRONMENT
KITV.com

Monday Weather: Sunshine to start the day with afternoon clouds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly sunny weather to start the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. Afternoon clouds with isolated showers will develop with daytime heating. Highs 77 to 82. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Light and variable winds and mostly dry weather will prevail for most of this week. A...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Latest Weather Forecast

ZOO AND YOU: Topeka Zoo offering Docent Academy in March. Delta Sigma Theta Sorority volunteers time for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Breaking down what's next after the Chiefs 42-21 win over the Steelers. Delivery drivers still face challenges even with “typical” snow. Emporia State beats Missouri Southern.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Environment
my9nj.com

Weather Forecast

The winter storm is making its way out of the New York City region. Winds are shifting, ponding on the road is receding. Rain will remain for several hours.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

The winter storm is making its way out of the New York City region. Winds are shifting, ponding on the road is receding. Rain will remain for several hours.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS 46

Forecast: Sun returns on Tuesday

The wind will diminish Monday night as skies slowly clear. It will be a cold night with lows in the 20s. Look for sun and milder weather in the midweek before another chance of snow/ice late in the week. Tuesday Forecast:. A very cold start to the day. Sunny and...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
ENVIRONMENT
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Tuesday will be another cold, blustery day across the region before a midweek warmup. Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, gusty winds, and highs only in the 20s and low 30s. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with highs rebounding into the low 40s. Daily Local Weather Forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Rain showers and gusty winds were expected to continue through the morning in New York City. A High Wind Alert was in effect for eastern Long Island. Coastal Flood alerts were issued for New York and New Jersey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s. The First Alert Weather models are calling for a breezy and cloudy day on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees. A south wind on Tuesday could gust to 30 miles per hour at times in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) The next arctic cold front arrives on Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the low 20s, then fall to the teens in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) A gusty north wind will make for single digit wind chills by the late afternoon. Temperatures will continue to fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills below zero, and as cold as 10-below in some spots in the western suburbs by Thursday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Highs on Thursday will be in the teens, with single digits expected once again for Thursday night. Highs in the 20s are expected for Friday and this weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 21. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 39. WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, high of 24. Falling temperatures in the afternoon to the teens, then single digits at night.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy