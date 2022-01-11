Japanese consortium builds lithium-air battery with energy density of 500 Wh/kg

Bottlenecks and more. In fact, according to analysts, mining companies would be unwilling to place significant volumes of raw material on the “spot market” due to the “bottlenecks” caused by supply limits and logistical problems linked to the coronavirus pandemic. limited by slowdowns in lithium carbonate production in Qinghai province, while South Americans active between Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, due to transport difficulties, are hesitant to place additional volumes on the market, i.e. outside long-term contracts, despite the fact that extractions are continuously increasing. The low supply, combined with the optimistic outlook on the demand for batteries, should therefore keep the prices of lithium carbonate high, even compared to those of lithium hydroxide. In this regard, the monthly index elaborated at the beginning of January, Rystad indicated an ex-works price for lithium carbonate for batteries in China of 300,000 yuan a ton, nearly 43% higher than the previous month’s 210,000, and an increase for lithium hydroxide from 192,000 to 290,000 yuan.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO