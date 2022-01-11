ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Japanese consortium builds lithium-air battery with energy density of 500 Wh/kg

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLithium-oxygen, or lithium-air batteries (LABs), are one of many pathways to improving today’s energy storage technologies. Lithium and other metal-air batteries are favored in research for their potential for high energy densities, but low efficiency and poor cycle lifetimes have proven to be tough obstacles to overcome in developing such...

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
pv-magazine.com

TMEIC receives 100 MW order for large-scale battery energy storage systems for power grids in the UK

Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corporation (hereinafter, “TMEIC”; President & CEO Masahiko Yamawaki) has signed an agreement to supply large-scale battery energy storage systems for two 49.5MW facilities aimed at power grid stability (two plants totaling approximately 100MW) with Nippon Koei Energy Europe B.V., a European subsidiary of Nippon Koei Co. Limited, through TMEIC Europe Limited. The two facilities are currently being constructed respectively in Tollgate and Cuxton in the southeastern part of the United Kingdom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

India expands domestic content rules for open-access, net-metering PV projects

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has expanded the scope of the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) to open access and net-metering projects from April 1, 2022. Accordingly, only the models and manufacturers included in the ALMM list will be eligible for use in government projects, government-assisted projects, projects under government schemes and programs, open access, and net-metering projects.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Major advances for US, Australian solar window specialists

Australian solar glass developer ClearVue Technologies has revealed the results of modeling to demonstrate the energy and thermal improvements of integrating PV products into inner-city buildings. Its findings are striking. Integrating concentrator photovoltaics products such as solar windows into high-rise structures massively reduces carbon emissions by generating clean electricity and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Botswana issues tender for six PV power plants

The Botswana Power Corporation, Botswana's national power utility, has issued a request for proposals for the development and construction of six solar PV power plants across the Sub-Saharan country. The utility has not provided details on the combined and individual capacity of the solar plants nor has it disclosed details...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rechargeable Batteries#Lithium Ion Battery#Energy Storage#Japanese#Softbank
pv-magazine.com

Toshiba launches 20Ah rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Japan's Toshiba has launched a new rechargeable lithium-ion battery for automobiles, industrial equipment, and storage battery systems. “The battery can also be used with solar power generation,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “The new 20Ah-HP cell is particularly suitable for charging and discharging at high currents, such as when used in conjunction with renewable energy sources, which have large output fluctuations. For this reason, we believe it is suitable for applications that require response to large output fluctuations and high frequency charging and discharging, such as when frequency control and peak shift/peak cut are used together.”
ECONOMY
pv-magazine.com

Philippines clears 62 PV projects totaling 1.3GW for renewable portfolio standards

The Philippines' Department of Energy (DoE) has published the list of operational renewable energy projects that are eligible for the renewable portfolio standards (RPS), which mandates the country's electricity providers to source an agreed portion of their energy supply from renewable energy power projects. The list includes 62 solar projects...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Switzerland’s largest solar park planned to power refinery

Switzerland-based Varo Energy Group and Groupe E have announced the construction of the largest photovoltaic ground-mounted system in the country to date. The facility will have a capacity of 7.7MW and will rely on 19,000 solar modules of the latest generation from the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
pv-magazine.com

Germany’s second rooftop PV tender concludes with average price of €0.0743/kWh

Germany's Federal Network Agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, has published the results of the country's second tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 to 750kW. The agency reviewed 209 bids with a total capacity of 233MW and selected 136 projects totaling 154MW. The final prices ranged between €0.0570 and €0.0828 per kWh and the final average price was €0.0743.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Kesterite solar cell with 11.76% efficiency via aluminum oxide passivation layer

Researchers from the Incheon National University in South Korea have built a thin-film kesterite (ZTSSe) solar cell that incorporates aluminum oxide (Al₂O₃) as a passivation layer. This kind of passivation layer has been often used with success for chalcogenide solar cells as well as in copper, indium, gallium,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Suspension electrolyte with modified Li solvation environment for lithium metal batteries

Designing a stable solid"“electrolyte interphase on a Li anode is imperative to developing reliable Li metal batteries. Herein, we report a suspension electrolyte design that modifies the Li+ solvation environment in liquid electrolytes and creates inorganic-rich solid"“electrolyte interphases on Li. Li2O nanoparticles suspended in liquid electrolytes were investigated as a proof of concept. Through theoretical and empirical analyses of Li2O suspension electrolytes, the roles played by Li2O in the liquid electrolyte and solid"“electrolyte interphases of the Li anode are elucidated. Also, the suspension electrolyte design is applied in conventional and state-of-the-art high-performance electrolytes to demonstrate its applicability. Based on electrochemical analyses, improved Coulombic efficiency (up to ~99.7%), reduced Li nucleation overpotential, stabilized Li interphases and prolonged cycle life of anode-free cells (~70 cycles at 80% of initial capacity) were achieved with the suspension electrolytes. We expect this design principle and our findings to be expanded into developing electrolytes and solid"“electrolyte interphases for Li metal batteries.
CHEMISTRY
Benzinga

Bill Gate's Green Energy Consortium Proves Hydro Stock Resilience

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. As more countries struggle to cope with floods, wildfires, landslides, and other natural disasters exacerbated by human behavior, the global debate continues about how to tackle climate change, and interest in green hydrogen stocks grows stronger.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Next Web

Bulletproof vest material helps this lithium-sulfur battery quintuple EV range

Lithium-sulphur batteries may well be the next generation of power cells that we use in our electric vehicles — if scientists can get them to last longer. And that’s exactly what a team of researchers at the University of Michigan has tried to accomplish with the development of a 1,000-cycle battery that could quintuple EV range.
CARS
resourceworld.com

Cruz Battery drills Nevada lithium discovery

Cruz Battery Metals Corp. [CRUZ-CSE, BKTPF-OTC Pink, A3CWU7-Frankfurt] said Monday it is drilling a significant new lithium discovery at its Solar Lithium project in Nevada. The Solar project directly borders American Lithium Corp.’s [LI-TSXV, LIACF-OTCQB, 5LA1-Frankfurt] Tonopah Lithium Project (TLC) claims, which are estimated to contain 5.37 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in the measure and indicated category and another 1.76 million tonnes in the inferred category.
NEVADA STATE
d1softballnews.com

Batteries, alarm for the price of lithium: “Skyrocketing within a year”

Bottlenecks and more. In fact, according to analysts, mining companies would be unwilling to place significant volumes of raw material on the “spot market” due to the “bottlenecks” caused by supply limits and logistical problems linked to the coronavirus pandemic. limited by slowdowns in lithium carbonate production in Qinghai province, while South Americans active between Argentina, Bolivia and Chile, due to transport difficulties, are hesitant to place additional volumes on the market, i.e. outside long-term contracts, despite the fact that extractions are continuously increasing. The low supply, combined with the optimistic outlook on the demand for batteries, should therefore keep the prices of lithium carbonate high, even compared to those of lithium hydroxide. In this regard, the monthly index elaborated at the beginning of January, Rystad indicated an ex-works price for lithium carbonate for batteries in China of 300,000 yuan a ton, nearly 43% higher than the previous month’s 210,000, and an increase for lithium hydroxide from 192,000 to 290,000 yuan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

World’s largest coal port flicks switch to 100% renewable energy

The Port of Newcastle, Australia, has positioned itself as a leader in the transition to renewable energy, as its operations are now powered entirely by green energy. Newcastle has signed a deal with Iberdrola for a retail power purchase agreement (PPA) that provides the port with large-scale generation certificates (LGCs) linked to the 113 MW Bodangora wind farm near Dubbo, New South Wales.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Panasonic unveils 410 W solar panel with 22.2% efficiency

Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic has launched a new residential heterojunction panel series that is compatible with its Evervolt lithium-ion storage solution for residential solar installations. The 410W/400W EverVolt H series is made with 66 half-cut cells and features a power output ranging from 400 to 410 W. It also shows...
INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

1,000-Cycle Lithium-Sulfur Battery Could Quintuple Electric Vehicle Ranges

A new biologically inspired battery membrane has enabled a battery with five times the capacity of the industry-standard lithium ion design to run for the thousand-plus cycles needed to power an electric car. A network of aramid nanofibers, recycled from Kevlar, can enable lithium-sulfur batteries to overcome their Achilles heel...
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy