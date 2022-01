Two weeks ago in this space, I made my 2022 predictions for the national economy and the Augusta economy. As promised, in this column I will present resolutions for 2022. However, I am going to take a different tack with some of these resolutions. While I am going to make resolutions for the United States and for the Augusta area, they are more about things we should do rather than what we will do. Therefore, I have limited expectations as to whether they will be done.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO