ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Man accused of killing Mobile police officer sentenced on federal gun charges

By Nicolette Schleisman
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iyURH_0diMhMlp00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The man accused of killing Mobile police officer Sean Tuder three years ago this month, Marco Perez, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on federal gun charges.

Several of Sean Tuder’s family members and fellow police officers were in court, and some even spoke in front of the judge before the sentence.

Decatur man arrested and charged with murder following Sunday shooting

Prosecutors went for the maximum sentence and got it. 15 years for receiving a firearm while under indictment, and possession of a stolen firearm. Plus, an extra 10 years because Perez was out on bond when the shooting took place.

“There’s another subsection that would authorize the judge to add an additional ten years because a crime was alleged to have been committed while on supervised release, that’s what we objected to. There’s a Supreme Court precedent for that, and we’ll probably end up taking that to the 11th circuit,” said John Beck, the lawyer for Perez.

“At the end of the day, I think justice was done for Mr. Perez and officer Tuder,” said Sean Costello, the US Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

Perez is accused of shooting Officer Tuder while undercover in January 2019 at the Peachtree Apartments in west Mobile. Officer Tuder’s family spoke in front of the courtroom. Officer Tuder’s mother, Noreen, asked for the maximum sentence to “show this behavior will not be tolerated”

Shooting victim’s family speaks out after HPD officer charged with capital murder

Perez was convicted in October 2021 . His trial began in late September of that year .

Perez’s lawyer says they plan to appeal this sentence. Perez will still have to face a capital murder charge in state court. That trial is set to begin in August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Wkrg#The Peachtree Apartments#Hpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WHNT News 19

Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station; suspect shouts ‘I am god’ in custody

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said Simon Martial turned himself in shortly after pushing a woman onto the subway tracks at the Times Square station, leading to her death. The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found 40-year-old […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy