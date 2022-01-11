Man accused of killing Mobile police officer sentenced on federal gun charges

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The man accused of killing Mobile police officer Sean Tuder three years ago this month, Marco Perez, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on federal gun charges.

Several of Sean Tuder’s family members and fellow police officers were in court, and some even spoke in front of the judge before the sentence.

Prosecutors went for the maximum sentence and got it. 15 years for receiving a firearm while under indictment, and possession of a stolen firearm. Plus, an extra 10 years because Perez was out on bond when the shooting took place.

“There’s another subsection that would authorize the judge to add an additional ten years because a crime was alleged to have been committed while on supervised release, that’s what we objected to. There’s a Supreme Court precedent for that, and we’ll probably end up taking that to the 11th circuit,” said John Beck, the lawyer for Perez.

“At the end of the day, I think justice was done for Mr. Perez and officer Tuder,” said Sean Costello, the US Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama.

Perez is accused of shooting Officer Tuder while undercover in January 2019 at the Peachtree Apartments in west Mobile. Officer Tuder’s family spoke in front of the courtroom. Officer Tuder’s mother, Noreen, asked for the maximum sentence to “show this behavior will not be tolerated”

Perez was convicted in October 2021 . His trial began in late September of that year .

Perez’s lawyer says they plan to appeal this sentence. Perez will still have to face a capital murder charge in state court. That trial is set to begin in August.

