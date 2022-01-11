ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Clay Aiken Announces Congressional Campaign (Again)

By Emily Zemler
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClay Aiken is running for Congress as a Democrat in North Carolina. This marks the second time the American Idol runner-up has campaigned for a congressional seat, following his unsuccessful bid...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

seattlepi.com

Clay Aiken on Why He’s Running For Congress Again, Being a Southern Gay Politician and How Trump ‘Hurt My Heart’

It will be Aiken’s second congressional campaign; in 2014, he lost a run for the 2nd congressional district in North Carolina in what was considered to be a safe Republican seat. The 6th district, by contrast, is much bluer, but with at least seven other Democratic candidates vying for the nomination, it is far from assured that Aiken will win the seat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hollywood Reporter

Clay Aiken Running for Congress Again in North Carolina

Former American Idol runner-up Clay Aiken announced Monday he’s running for Congress again in North Carolina, this time seeking to succeed the retiring U.S. Rep. David Price. In a video announcing his bid in the 6th District, Aiken said he’s joining the already crowded field for the Democratic primary, which has been delayed from March to mid-May due to litigation. Aiken, 43, has had a career in music, theater and reality shows — in addition to political and social activism — since finishing second to Ruben Studdard on the TV singing contest in 2003. “Hey, folks. It’s been awhile. Now, I know I...
DURHAM, NC
Classic Rock 96.1

Dee Snider Backs Former ‘American Idol’ Vocalist Clay Aiken in His Congressional Bid

It's not uncommon for celebs to step into the political world and former American Idol competitor Clay Aiken recently revealed his plans to run for Congress in North Carolina. Shortly after a recent campaign video was posted to social media, Aiken got an endorsement from Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, who spoke about why he would back the musician-turned-politician in his congressional bid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Shock: VP’s Marriage To Doug Emhoff In Crisis? Joe Biden’s Partner Also Feuding With Jill Biden

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage is, allegedly, falling apart. Kamala Harris’ often serious demeanor has not earned her any favors. Even though the vice president gets the job done, her critics believe that she’s too serious for her own sake. In fact, there are claims that Harris is too straight to the point and she doesn’t care if she hurts other people’s feelings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

WATCH: Arizona GOP Lawmaker Bolts When Asked About Signing Fake Electoral Certificate Declaring Trump Won

A Republican state representative from Arizona was in no hurry Wednesday to answer questions about why he signed an inauthentic electoral certificate declaring former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. As was widely reported Wednesday, state-level Republicans in several contested states sent similar certificates to the National Archives...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Oldest January 6 rioter, an 81-year-old Army veteran, is sentenced to three years probation after telling judge he breached the Capitol because he 'got bored' sitting at home alone

The oldest January 6 rioter, an 81-year-old Army veteran, has been sentenced to three years probation for storming the Capitol. Gary Wickersham told the judge he went to Washington DC because he 'got bored' sitting alone at home as he pleaded for mercy, calling the trespassing 'a dark blot' on his otherwise unblemished character.
PROTESTS
mediaite.com

Don Lemon Reveals Ted Cruz Asked CNN’s Alice Stewart to Go on Tucker Carlson Show to Defend Him

Don Lemon revealed that Ted Cruz called CNN commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart and asked her to go on Tucker Carlson’s show to defend him. It’s been a tough couple of days for Ted Cruz since Carlson twisted the knife as Cruz begged for forgiveness on national television for the crime of calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a “terrorist” attack.
ELECTIONS
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Middletown Press

Republican Senator Fauci Called a ‘Moron’ Is So Shook by the Exchange That He’s Introducing Legislation Over It

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent dustup with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) over financial disclosure forms now has Marshall planning to introduce legislation named after the nation’s top infectious disease expert. A spokesperson for the Kansas senator said on Thursday that the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

