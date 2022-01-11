Clay Aiken Announces Congressional Campaign (Again)

Former American Idol runner-up Clay Aiken announced Monday he’s running for Congress again in North Carolina, this time seeking to succeed the retiring U.S. Rep. David Price. In a video announcing his bid in the 6th District, Aiken said he’s joining the already crowded field for the Democratic primary, which has been delayed from March to mid-May due to litigation. Aiken, 43, has had a career in music, theater and reality shows — in addition to political and social activism — since finishing second to Ruben Studdard on the TV singing contest in 2003. “Hey, folks. It’s been awhile. Now, I know I...

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO