If you scrolled through video game Twitter at all over the weekend then it’s very likely that you’ve seen a certain post from @DyingLightGame. If you know better than to mindlessly scroll Twitter on weekends, then the quick summary is that the official account of the game Dying Light tweeted out an image boasting that Dying Light 2 takes about 500 hours to complete. Then earlier today, the account tweeted out more clarification about how long the game truly takes to beat.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO