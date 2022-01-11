2 people injured after a rollover crash southeast of Othello (Othello, WA)

On Sunday morning, two boys suffered injuries following a rollover accident southeast of Othello.

As per the initial information, the single-car crash took place on State Route 17, shortly before 7:01 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that a 16-year-old Mesa resident was traveling north in a silver 2005 Toyota 4Runner when the vehicle veered, ran off the road to the right, flipped and ended up on its top approximately 20 feet off the road. The 16-year-old driver and his 15-year-old passenger, from Connell, were rushed to Othello Community Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The passenger was later airlifted to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane after being initially transported to OCH for his injuries. The cause that led to the accident was driving under the influence. The teen driver may face charges if the WSP forwards any to the Adams County Prosecutor’s Office and the office proceeds. Both the victims were buckled up at the time of the collision and the vehicle had reportable damage. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation is continuing.

January 11, 2022

Source: Columbia Basin Herald