44-year-old Toledo man dead after a head-on crash on State Route 505 (Toledo, WA)

On Monday, a 44-year-old Toledo man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on northbound State Route 505.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on State Route 505, near milepost 5, just north of Toledo. The preliminary investigation indicated that the man was driving a silver 2003 Volkswagen GTI northbound when, for undetermined reasons, the car went over the double yellow lines. Just then, the car crashed head-on into a semi-truck driven by a 58-year-old Lakewood man.

Authorities got reports of the wreck at 9:10 a.m. The victim suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. The identity of the deceased will be released once the next of kin is notified. The man was not buckled up at the time of the collision, officials reported. The driver of the semi remained unharmed. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident. No other details were provided.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

January 11, 2022

Source: chronicle.com