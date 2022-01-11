ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, WA

44-year-old Toledo man dead after a head-on crash on State Route 505 (Toledo, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
 6 days ago
On Monday, a 44-year-old Toledo man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on northbound State Route 505.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on State Route 505, near milepost 5, just north of Toledo. The preliminary investigation indicated that the man was driving a silver 2003 Volkswagen GTI northbound when, for undetermined reasons, the car went over the double yellow lines. Just then, the car crashed head-on into a semi-truck driven by a 58-year-old Lakewood man.

Authorities got reports of the wreck at 9:10 a.m. The victim suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. The identity of the deceased will be released once the next of kin is notified. The man was not buckled up at the time of the collision, officials reported. The driver of the semi remained unharmed. It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident. No other details were provided.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

January 11, 2022

Source: chronicle.com

Nationwide Report

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on Highway 518 near SeaTac (SeaTac, WA)

On Saturday evening, a pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on Highway 518 near SeaTac. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 6:30 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 35-year-old woman was driving a 2014 Subaru Outback east on the highway and approached Des Moines Memorial Drive. Just then, a person walked into the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic and got struck by the Subaru. The pedestrian succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
SEATAC, WA
Nationwide Report

Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Spokane Valley; Michael J Schuk arrested (Spokane Valley, WA)

On Saturday night, a vehicle hit and killed a woman in Spokane Valley. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on E. Sprague Avenue at about 5:50 p.m. The early reports showed that a 2005 Chevrolet van hit an adult woman while she was crossing Sprague Avenue. The driver of the van, 40-year-old Michael J Schuk, remained at the scene and was later arrested. Michael J Schuk has been charged with vehicular manslaughter.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a single-vehicle accident in northwest Reno (Reno, NV)

On Saturday afternoon, a 33-year-old man lost his life following a traffic collision in northwest Reno. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Somersett Parkway and Crosswater Drive. The early reports showed that the Reno man was traveling east on Somersett Parkway when he failed to stay in the lane and went into the westbound lanes before crashing into a wall.
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

2 dead, 2 injured after a head-on crash near Granger (Granger, WA)

On Friday afternoon, two people lost their lives while two others suffered injuries following a head-on crash near Granger. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the intersection of Yakima Valley Highway and Dekker Road, approximately three miles east on Granger after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash. The early reports indicated that two pickup trucks were involved in the collision. A caller informed the officials that one of the pickup truck caught fire, and a witness used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.
GRANGER, WA
Nationwide Report

Officials identified 46-year-old Jonathan L Hogan who died after an auto-pedestrian crash on I-5 (Lewis County, WA)

Authorities identified 46-year-old Jonathan L Hogan, from Olympia, as the man who lost his life after being hit by a semi-truck late Tuesday on Interstate 5. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on I-5 near mile marker 72 in Lewis County. According to the investigation reports, the man was in the left lane of southbound I-5 shortly before midnight when he got hit by a semi-truck driven by a 53-year-old Tacoma man.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Downey (Downey, CA)

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Downey (Downey, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Downey. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 9:30 p.m. where the eastbound 105 Freeway transitions to the northbound 605 Freeway in Downey [...]
DOWNEY, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

