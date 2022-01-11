A car plows into Lakewood dog grooming shop (Lakewood, WA)

On Monday afternoon, a vehicle ran into a Lakewood dog grooming shop.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the crash scene after getting reports of a single-vehicle accident. The early reports showed that a minivan went over the curb, traveled through a flowerbed and smashed through the front windows of the store for unknown reasons.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the collision. At this time, it is unknown if there are any criminal charges. The circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear. No additional information has been provided by the authorities.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Source: q13fox.com