The challenges of trying to keep schools open during the omicron surge

By Rachel Martin
kclu.org
 6 days ago

The rapid spread of omicron is forcing some school districts to do what seemed pretty unthinkable just a few months ago, send students home and take school back online. NPR's Cory Turner joins us now to talk about all this. Hey, Cory. CORY TURNER, BYLINE: Hey, Rachel. MARTIN: Are...

www.kclu.org

boreal.org

Rapid omicron spread closes Minnesota schools on short notice

School nurse Michelle Ricart gives a sticker to 5-year-old after she got her first COVID-19 vaccine at a Minneapolis school in November. The swift onslaught of omicron cases is sending teachers and students home across the state. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News 2021 file. From Boreal Community Media and...
COOK COUNTY, MN
Fox News

DeSantis vows to keep Florida schools open amid COVID surge

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has insisted that schools will remain open for in-person learning across the state, regardless of the number of students or teachers who test positive for COVID-19 after winter break. Speaking at a press conference in Jacksonville Tuesday, DeSantis discussed his plan to prioritize at-home testing for...
FLORIDA STATE
wtxl.com

The current reality of keeping schools open amid COVID surge

The COVID-19 omicron variant is testing U.S. school districts' ability to keep students and staff safe. Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is now facing criticism from the Chicago Teachers Union. The union says the district's safety plan is not enough. "The mitigations are not in place here," Chicago Teachers Union vice...
CHICAGO, IL
kclu.org

Chicago kids back in class after 5-day standoff between teachers' union and officials

Chicago students returned to school today after a standoff between the school district and the teachers union canceled classes for five days. The fight was over COVID safety measures as cases surge. After a week of uncertainty, parents and students are now crossing their fingers for a safe semester without disruptions. From member station WBEZ, Susie An reports.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Marty Pollio
Current Publishing

Carmel Clay Schools aims to keep kids in classrooms during COVID surge

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees held its first meeting of 2022 on Jan. 10 to hear an update on COVID-19 cases in the district, appoint officers for the year, set school board salaries and more. What happened: Supt. Michael Beresford provided an update on COVID-19 cases among CCS...
CARMEL, IN
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools Teachers, Parents Consider Pros And Cons Of Remote Learning During Staff Shortages

DENVER (CBS4)– There are many different opinions on whether the Denver Public Schools district should move back to remote learning because of the high number of COVID-19 cases surging around the state, and for many teachers on the front lines they feel like they’re not being heard by district officials. (credit: Getty Images) “Teachers are being set on fire,” said Tim Hernández, a teacher at North High School. “And teachers need systems that are willing to take that fire off of us, dump us in the water, whatever we need to do to provide the best version of education.” Hernández said that while...
DENVER, CO
#School Districts#Omicron#Schooling#Detroit#Covid#Npr
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities School Districts Divided On Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases and Twin Cities public schools are divided over distance learning. Minneapolis moved classes online Friday for the next two weeks, but students in St. Paul are still headed into the classroom. Minneapolis Public Schools cited staffing shortages. During the two-week move online, they will keep buildings open, buses running and provide meals for those who need a place to learn. “It’s come down to the point we cannot adequately operationalize on behalf of our students,” Superintendent Ed Graff said. Karin Imdieke’s daughter, Kaia, is in the 4th grade in MPS. She hopes distance learning...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools Temporarily Moves 2 More Schools To Online Learning Due To COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is closing two of its schools for about a week due to COVID-19 protocols. Pittsburgh Sunnyside and Pittsburgh Schiller will be closed until Friday, Jan. 21. Pittsburgh Public Schools says that cases at those schools have reached the percentage — 5% — where a temporary move to remote learning is needed. In the meantime, while classes are taught online, no activities are being held, and Grab and Go meals will not be offered at the schools because of a cited staff shortage. Students who need the meals are instructed to go to Arsenal 6-8 for the Grab and Go services. The two schools are additions to the previous list of four Pittsburgh Public schools that are not operating in-person this upcoming week until Friday, including Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5 and Pittsburgh Woolslair PreK-5. Pittsburgh Brookline PreK-8 and Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8 are closed until Thursday, Jan. 20. Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8, Pittsburgh Banksville PreK, Pittsburgh Brashear High School, Pittsburgh Carrick High School, Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center and Pittsburgh Crescent Early Childhood Center will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Florida Republicans want to force teachers to wear mics so parents can monitor classroom

Republican state legislators in Florida are considering a bill that would mandate school teachers to wear microphones in classes, chiefly so that parents can monitor what their children are being taught.The legislation is being pitched by Florida State Representative Bob Rommel, who says that his personal belief is that teachers can be monitored constantly without any infringements on privacy, CBS News reports.“I think if we can do it in a safe way to protect the privacy of students and teachers, I think we should do it,” Rep Rommel claimed. “I haven’t heard a response good or bad from any...
EDUCATION
KOLD-TV

TUSD has new guidelines for schools and COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District has changed its student protocols as the omicron variant wreaks havoc on the school system. Students who are fully vaxxed, including the booster, no longer have to isolate even if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Those who test...
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wyoming News

#14. Arkansas

WOMEN'S HEALTH
WEKU

Chicago union leaders approve a plan to return to in-person classes

CHICAGO — Chicago schools are poised to resume classes this week after leaders of the Chicago Teachers Union approved a plan with the district late Monday over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols. Both sides had been locked in an increasingly nasty standoff that canceled classes for four...
CHICAGO, IL
The 74

There Is No 'Big Quit' in K-12 Education

The full numbers aren’t in yet, but 2021 will likely set a modern record for number of Americans who quit their jobs. Economists have dubbed it the Great Resignation, as millions of employees search for higher pay and better working conditions.  Is this Big Quit happening in education? The data suggest the answer is no. […]
EDUCATION
CBS Chicago

Hundreds Of CPS Students Walk Out To Protest Return To In-Person Classes; Block Traffic In Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students walked out of classes on Friday, and a group of students later blocked traffic in the Loop near State and Madison, protesting the decision to resume in-person learning after the district reached a COVID-19 safety agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union. Students organizing the walkout said they were not asked to contribute to discussions about their academic and personal needs in order to feel safe going back to in-person classes during the Omicron surge of the pandemic. The Chicago Public Schools Radical Youth Alliance, or Chi-Rads, organized the walkout, which began at 12:30...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

‘I Kind Of Knew It Was Coming’: Students Sound Off On Return To Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota students have been switching from in-person to distance learning for nearly two years. Sybil Zielinski, who started kindergarten in Minneapolis during the pandemic, doesn’t know anything different. “It’s kind of fun because you see everyone’s faces but spend time with your family at home,” Zielinski, in first grade, said. Ethan Litman, a 16-year-old sophomore at Armstrong High School, enjoys distance learning because he likes working at his own pace, and the added sleep by cutting out his commute. “In the digital era most of my contact with my friends happens over my phone anyways,” Litman said. His sixth-grade sister, Nora, still...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

