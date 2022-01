MCPS staff shortages by the numbers for Tuesday, January 12th. Schools across Montgomery County are asking, “When is it enough?” It’s all about the numbers. Montgomery County Public Schools’ Interim Superintendent, Dr. Monifa McKnight provided a guiding threshold to move schools to virtual. Within two days, there was a move to remove the threshold with a promise to monitor schools closely. Schools across the county are still waiting to hear guidance when high transmission rates cause individual classes to quarantine, as teachers call out sick, and classes are combined and shuffled to the cafeteria when there are not enough adults to provide class coverages.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO