Motorola Razr 3 foldable phone leak says it'll get top-end chipset and lose the notch

Update (01/11/2022 @ 08:10 ET): More information has surfaced, including camera specifications and display specifications. Scroll down to the update below to read more. We’ve seen just how successful foldable phones can be with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders far exceeding Samsung’s previous foldable. However, at least in the U.S., it actually started with the Motorola Razr. It went on sale in the U.S. on February 6th, 2020. The Motorola Razr 5G (the original Razr’s successor) was a bit lackluster as a sequel, though we’ve already had it confirmed that the Motorola Razr 3 is in the works. Thanks to our sources, we are now able to share some key specifications ahead of its release, including that the Motorola Razr 3 will likely come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and launch with Android 12.

