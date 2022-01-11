Clay Aiken Announces Congressional Campaign (Again)

This week, 11 North Carolina voters challenged Rep. Madison Cawthorn's legal eligibility to run in the Republican primary for a House seat. The complaint, filed with the North Carolina State Board of Elections, charges that Cawthorn is disqualified by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states that no person shall be a member of the House if, having previously taken an oath to support the Constitution as a member of Congress, the person then "engaged in insurrection" against the Constitution. Congress may grant amnesty to anyone subject to Section 3 by a vote of two-thirds of each chamber.

