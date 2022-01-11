ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Clay Aiken Announces Congressional Campaign (Again)

By Emily Zemler
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClay Aiken is running for Congress as a Democrat in North Carolina. This marks the second time the American Idol runner-up has campaigned for a congressional seat, following his unsuccessful bid...

www.sfgate.com

seattlepi.com

Clay Aiken on Why He’s Running For Congress Again, Being a Southern Gay Politician and How Trump ‘Hurt My Heart’

It will be Aiken’s second congressional campaign; in 2014, he lost a run for the 2nd congressional district in North Carolina in what was considered to be a safe Republican seat. The 6th district, by contrast, is much bluer, but with at least seven other Democratic candidates vying for the nomination, it is far from assured that Aiken will win the seat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Classic Rock 96.1

Dee Snider Backs Former ‘American Idol’ Vocalist Clay Aiken in His Congressional Bid

It's not uncommon for celebs to step into the political world and former American Idol competitor Clay Aiken recently revealed his plans to run for Congress in North Carolina. Shortly after a recent campaign video was posted to social media, Aiken got an endorsement from Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, who spoke about why he would back the musician-turned-politician in his congressional bid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
North Carolina State
Person
Clay Aiken
arcamax.com

Will Bunch: What fake 2020 Electoral College certificates tell us about America's fragile democracy

On Dec. 14, 2020, 20 prominent Pennsylvania Democrats gathered in Harrisburg — in a ceremony shorn of some of its pomp and circumstance because of COVID-19, but witnessed by a gaggle of reporters — to cast the state’s Electoral College votes for the president-elect, Joe Biden. They dropped their ballots in a wooden box designed by Benjamin Franklin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SFGate

The suit to bar Madison Cawthorn from running could help the Jan. 6 committee

This week, 11 North Carolina voters challenged Rep. Madison Cawthorn's legal eligibility to run in the Republican primary for a House seat. The complaint, filed with the North Carolina State Board of Elections, charges that Cawthorn is disqualified by Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states that no person shall be a member of the House if, having previously taken an oath to support the Constitution as a member of Congress, the person then "engaged in insurrection" against the Constitution. Congress may grant amnesty to anyone subject to Section 3 by a vote of two-thirds of each chamber.
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Clay Aiken Announces#Democrat#American#Idol#Lot#Rolling Stone
coloradopols.com

Heidi Ganahl “Kicking Off” Campaign for Governor (Again)

We’ve written over and over again in this space that Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl is running the worst gubernatorial campaign in the entire country in 2022. We’re not wrong, and here’s more proof: Ganahl is planning a big “2022 Kickoff” for her campaign…nevermind that she already did that back in September.
ELECTIONS
WSAV News 3

Scott creates MLK Day videos, hopes to rebut Biden speech

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With a video series on issues he sees as pertinent to the Black community, the U.S. Senate’s only Black Republican, Tim Scott of South Carolina, is putting forth what he characterizes as a positive response to partisan rhetoric on race that he’s best-positioned to rebut. But that approach comes with some harsh words […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
epicstream.com

Kamala Harris Shock: VP’s Marriage To Doug Emhoff In Crisis? Joe Biden’s Partner Also Feuding With Jill Biden

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage is, allegedly, falling apart. Kamala Harris’ often serious demeanor has not earned her any favors. Even though the vice president gets the job done, her critics believe that she’s too serious for her own sake. In fact, there are claims that Harris is too straight to the point and she doesn’t care if she hurts other people’s feelings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

WATCH: Arizona GOP Lawmaker Bolts When Asked About Signing Fake Electoral Certificate Declaring Trump Won

A Republican state representative from Arizona was in no hurry Wednesday to answer questions about why he signed an inauthentic electoral certificate declaring former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020. As was widely reported Wednesday, state-level Republicans in several contested states sent similar certificates to the National Archives...
ARIZONA STATE

