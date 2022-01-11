ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

1.2″ 4-Digit Stopwatch

By Kelly
adafruit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful design and build from Jorge Mera, or 3DPuzzles as he...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

Facebook Patented a Mechanical Eyeball

Is Facebook building an android from the eyes down? This new patent might be the first step. Via Gizmodo:. The filing for the “mechanical eyeball 100,” granted back in December, claims the metal orb is, “a robotic eye designed to resemble a [human] eye,” with two rotational axes that intersect at a center point. The design’s descriptions seem pretty sophisticated too, with parts meant to mimic the sclera, retina, and cornea of a human eye as well as the pupil and iris.
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Navi10 MacroPad with KB2040 and KMK CircuitPython keyboard firmware

In this guide, you'll learn how to set up your Navi10 macropad to use KMK firmware. You'll use the Navi10, designed by /u/emdarcher, and the new Adafruit KB2040, to build a macropad that you'll put KMK firmware on and will also learn how to remap it and create your own configuration.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Adafruit ESP32-S2 TFT Feather

We've got a new machine here at Adafruit - it can uncover your deepest desires. Don't believe me? I'll turn it on right now to prove it to you! What, you want unlimited mozzarella sticks? Ok, well, that's not something we can provide. But we can provide your second-deepest desire: an ESP32-S2 Feather board with a built in IPS TFT color display.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Raspberry Pi Pico Gets a Tiny Keyboard On Its Back #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

The cutest little qwerty just 3 pennies long. This backpack comes from Hackaday:. Enter this incredibly diminutive keyboard created by [TEC.IST]. With 59 keys crammed into an area scarcely larger than three US pennies, it may well be the smallest keyboard ever made. The PCB has been designed to mount directly onto the back of a Raspberry Pi Pico, which is running some CircuitPython code to read the switch matrix and act as a standard USB Human Interface Device. The board design files as well as the source code for the Pico have been released on the project’s Hackaday.io page, giving you everything you need to spin up your own teeny tiny input device.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Small lead bender #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Bender for lead(electronic work) download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4963903. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
ENTERTAINMENT
adafruit.com

Hang from Cabinet Phone Stand #3DThursday #3DPrinting

I do the majority of cooking in my house and enjoy watching Youtube while I cook. Designed this stand so that my phone stays off the countertops and out of my way, but still has a good viewing angle. Also good for recipes if you use your phone for such things.
RECIPES
adafruit.com

native floppy disk support COMING SOON to circuitpython!

Jepler just tossed us a build of circuitpython with the new native ‘adafruit_floppy’ module which implements MFM decoding ‘on the fly’ to provide python-native filesystem support for floppy drives! yep, you can now store files and code that is read or executed off of a floppy disk. we whipped up a quick demo that lists the files on a disk and pages through any textfiles it finds, and tossed on a copy of phrack 49 http://phrack.org/issues/49/1.html – its a total classic – we were able to page through the whole thing to verify the FAT12 filesystem works as expected! next up, file writes? – video.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
adafruit.com

WipperSnapper No-Code IoT Platform now works with Adafruit ESP32-S2 TFT Feather!

We just released Adafruit.io WipperSnapper support for the Adafruit ESP32-S2 TFT Feather! This development board is a Feather ESP32-S2 but with a built-in TFT display. This Feather’s Stemma QT port means that you can connect I2C sensors to the internet without touching a soldering iron. WipperSnapper does not currently...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Dragon Scale Can Koozie #3DThursday #3DPrinting

This is the Dragon Scale Can Koozie, as seen on my TikTok, CraftyKid3D. I designed from Namurei’s dragon scale vase. A 12oz can slides right in. Will it keep your drink cold? Probably not. Will your drink look awesome while sippin’? Absolutely. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4968419. Have...
DESIGN
adafruit.com

got some esp32 pico modules in and they’re smol!

We got some samples of the esp32 pico v3 02 modules in from Espressif and they’re smaller than we expected! we thought they were the same size as the esp32-s2 mini modules we’ve been using but they’re actually a bit smaller in each direction. that actually works out to our advantage because it means it can fit on an itsybitsy sized board (the mini modules cannot, too wide!) so this could be a good candidate for an esp32 itsy’ that comes with 4MB of flash and 2MB of PSRAM. probably needs to have double sided but i think we can work it out – video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Fishing rod ceiling holder hanger #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Groni shared this project on Thingiverse! Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4962065. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

3D Printable Dinosaur Robot @Raspberry_Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi

A fun, DIY, fully 3D printable NVIDIA Jetson robot. Here’s the project from Raffaello Bonghi via hackster.io:. …nanosaur is a simple open-source robot based on NVIDIA Jetson. The robot is fully 3D printable, can wander on your desk autonomously, and uses a simple camera and two OLEDs — these act as a pair of eyes. It measures a compact 10x12x6cm, and it weighs only 500g.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Four Channel Audio Passive Stereo Mixer #MusicTechnology #AdafruitLearningSystem @Adafruit @BlitzCityDIY

A new guide today in the Adafruit Learning System: Four Channel Audio Passive Stereo Mixer. In this project, you’ll learn how to build a passive mixer with four inputs and one main output to bring all of your audio devices together in perfect harmony. A passive mixer is an audio mixer that doesn’t require any power because it doesn’t have an amplifier. It’s a circuit of audio jacks with potentiometers that are wired up to let the audio input signals flow to an audio output.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

💾 Real time MFM floppy decoding in arduino 💾

OK more floppy fun, this time with jepler helping out – we’re doing some cross-platform code sharing where the mfm decoding C code is going to be the same for arduino and circuitpython. jepler wrote up the mfm-decoding-and-crc-verifying for circuitpython and it was pretty easy to integrate it into arduino so that we can not just read flux data but the actual binary data! here we’ve got a simple floppy track dumper that goes from track 0 to 80, alternating sides, and prints the hex and ascii output. and, now you can see why we went with text files as a test bed – its very easy to see that our cross-sector reading is correct because the text continues smoothly from one to the other. this means we’re getting close to being able to access the file system in arduino which means we are ONE STEP CLOSER to building a project ladyada has wanted since she was a teenager (can you guess what it is?) anyways, code is here for the curious https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_Floppy/blob/main/examples/mfm_test/mfm_test.ino & video.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Green Goblin Cosplay #WearableWednesday

Logandominiccosplay23 shared this I N C R E D I B L E green goblin cosplay on TikTok. We can’t get over these details!. As 2022 starts, let’s take some time to share our goals for CircuitPython in 2022. Just like past years (full summary 2019, 2020, and 2021), we’d like everyone in the CircuitPython community to contribute by posting their thoughts to some public place on the Internet. Here are a few ways to post: a video on YouTub, a post on the CircuitPython forum, a blog post on your site, a series of Tweets, a Gist on GitHub. We want to hear from you. When you post, please add #CircuitPython2022 and email circuitpython2022@adafruit.com to let us know about your post so we can blog it up here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
adafruit.com

Cat feet for box #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Support might be required if the layer height is bigger than 50% of the nozzle diameter. Also depends on the power of your cooling fan. Or you could simply ignore the (a bit ugly) overhang and just clean it with a lighter like me. download the files on: https://www.prusaprinters.org/prints/99181-cat-feet-for-box Have...
ENTERTAINMENT

