If you don't want an overdraft fee- don't spend more than you have. Simple, right? This sounds like an easy solution. But sometimes mistakes happen. Especially if you have automatic fees or payments that come out of your account and you simply forgot about it. Or it's something that comes out once a year. Bottom line- mistakes happen. And if it does, and you wind up with insufficient funds in your account you wind up with an overdraft fee. And those can be fairly hefty.

