ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The challenges of trying to keep schools open during the omicron surge

By Rachel Martin
wpsu.org
 6 days ago

The rapid spread of omicron is forcing some school districts to do what seemed pretty unthinkable just a few months ago, send students home and take school back online. NPR's Cory Turner joins us now to talk about all this. Hey, Cory. CORY TURNER, BYLINE: Hey, Rachel. MARTIN: Are...

radio.wpsu.org

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Rapid omicron spread closes Minnesota schools on short notice

School nurse Michelle Ricart gives a sticker to 5-year-old after she got her first COVID-19 vaccine at a Minneapolis school in November. The swift onslaught of omicron cases is sending teachers and students home across the state. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News 2021 file. From Boreal Community Media and...
COOK COUNTY, MN
WHSV

Keeping your child healthy in school during a COVID surge

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Students are back in school amid a major surge of COVID-19. Local health officials say there are things you can do to keep your children healthy, including masking, vaccination and staying home when sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends universal masking for students, teachers and visitors in schools.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Current Publishing

Carmel Clay Schools aims to keep kids in classrooms during COVID surge

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees held its first meeting of 2022 on Jan. 10 to hear an update on COVID-19 cases in the district, appoint officers for the year, set school board salaries and more. What happened: Supt. Michael Beresford provided an update on COVID-19 cases among CCS...
CARMEL, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Pollio
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities School Districts Divided On Distance Learning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases and Twin Cities public schools are divided over distance learning. Minneapolis moved classes online Friday for the next two weeks, but students in St. Paul are still headed into the classroom. Minneapolis Public Schools cited staffing shortages. During the two-week move online, they will keep buildings open, buses running and provide meals for those who need a place to learn. “It’s come down to the point we cannot adequately operationalize on behalf of our students,” Superintendent Ed Graff said. Karin Imdieke’s daughter, Kaia, is in the 4th grade in MPS. She hopes distance learning...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Omicron#Schooling#Detroit#Covid#Npr
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools Temporarily Moves 2 More Schools To Online Learning Due To COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is closing two of its schools for about a week due to COVID-19 protocols. Pittsburgh Sunnyside and Pittsburgh Schiller will be closed until Friday, Jan. 21. Pittsburgh Public Schools says that cases at those schools have reached the percentage — 5% — where a temporary move to remote learning is needed. In the meantime, while classes are taught online, no activities are being held, and Grab and Go meals will not be offered at the schools because of a cited staff shortage. Students who need the meals are instructed to go to Arsenal 6-8 for the Grab and Go services. The two schools are additions to the previous list of four Pittsburgh Public schools that are not operating in-person this upcoming week until Friday, including Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5 and Pittsburgh Woolslair PreK-5. Pittsburgh Brookline PreK-8 and Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8 are closed until Thursday, Jan. 20. Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8, Pittsburgh Banksville PreK, Pittsburgh Brashear High School, Pittsburgh Carrick High School, Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center and Pittsburgh Crescent Early Childhood Center will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Florida Republicans want to force teachers to wear mics so parents can monitor classroom

Republican state legislators in Florida are considering a bill that would mandate school teachers to wear microphones in classes, chiefly so that parents can monitor what their children are being taught.The legislation is being pitched by Florida State Representative Bob Rommel, who says that his personal belief is that teachers can be monitored constantly without any infringements on privacy, CBS News reports.“I think if we can do it in a safe way to protect the privacy of students and teachers, I think we should do it,” Rep Rommel claimed. “I haven’t heard a response good or bad from any...
EDUCATION
KOLD-TV

TUSD has new guidelines for schools and COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District has changed its student protocols as the omicron variant wreaks havoc on the school system. Students who are fully vaxxed, including the booster, no longer have to isolate even if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19. Those who test...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wyoming News

#14. Arkansas

- Policies: Trigger ban, high-risk - If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states: --- Predicted change in abortion rate: -28.8% --- Affected population: 578,319 (100.0% of women aged 15-44) --- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 314...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
wpsu.org

College students are forced to adapt after a return to virtual classes

As college students start returning for the spring semester, many have had to quickly switch from in-person to online classes again. With the pandemic entering its third year, NPR's Michelle Aslam reports that many are learning to adapt to abrupt changes. MICHELLE ASLAM, BYLINE: For Annika Johnson, a psychological research...
COLLEGES
The 74

There Is No 'Big Quit' in K-12 Education

The full numbers aren’t in yet, but 2021 will likely set a modern record for number of Americans who quit their jobs. Economists have dubbed it the Great Resignation, as millions of employees search for higher pay and better working conditions.  Is this Big Quit happening in education? The data suggest the answer is no. […]
EDUCATION
CBS Chicago

Hundreds Of CPS Students Walk Out To Protest Return To In-Person Classes; Block Traffic In Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students walked out of classes on Friday, and a group of students later blocked traffic in the Loop near State and Madison, protesting the decision to resume in-person learning after the district reached a COVID-19 safety agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union. Students organizing the walkout said they were not asked to contribute to discussions about their academic and personal needs in order to feel safe going back to in-person classes during the Omicron surge of the pandemic. The Chicago Public Schools Radical Youth Alliance, or Chi-Rads, organized the walkout, which began at 12:30...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Boston

Some Boston Students Walk Out Of Class Demanding Remote Learning Count Towards 180 School Days

BOSTON (CBS) – Dozens of Boston Public School students walked out of classes Friday morning demanding a temporary return to online learning. They say schools in the midst of a surge in COVID cases are not safe. At Boston Latin School, students walked out in small groups but had a unified message about the impact of the pandemic on their day-to-day learning. “We’re already not learning as much. So many [teachers] are out. We should at least have an option to be online,” said one student. An organizer told the school committee Wednesday night the protest was not directly aimed at the district...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Denver Public Schools SchoolChoice Open Enrollment Underway

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Schools “schoolchoice” open enrollment is underway. The school choice window for open enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year started Friday and continues through 4 p.m. Feb. 15. (credit: Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images) “School Choice allows families to really find the best fit for their kiddos that means Yeah, whatever school across the district that best meets their needs. And that’s regardless of whether you live in southwest Denver or you live in a $1 home in Wash Park, you can find a school that really meets your child where they’re at,” said Nicholas Martinez with Transform Education Now. Applications can be filled out online on the DPS website. The results are expected in late March. LINK: Denver Public Schools SchoolChoice
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy