With community spread on the rise, 735 Correction Department employees are listed as out after testing positive for COVID-19 since late last week, according to the agency. At this point, more corrections staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days than inmates during the same period, the numbers show. As of Thursday, there were 181 symptomatic inmates, all of which are in the medical unit at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution, and another 320 are positive but asymptomatic while isolating at several of the state’s prisons.

HARTFORD COUNTY, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO