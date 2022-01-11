Oregon holds off Oregon State late, earns a 78-76 road win

Alabama went to Starkville badly needing a win following two straight losses, but unfortunately came up just short, falling by a 78-76 score. The first half was mostly more of the same from Alabama. They didn’t play much defense but, while not shooting particularly well outside, managed to put 41 points on the board to take a four point lead into the break. The Tide again allowed too many offensive boards with six in the first 20 minutes, but to their credit they countered with eight of their own, led by Keon Ellis’ four. James Rojas got his first action of the season and, while he didn’t fill up the stat sheet, seemed to provide some needed toughness and a spark.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO