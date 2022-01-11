Tupelo-based nonprofit SAFE has a new executive director

Takiva Bell is the new executive director of SAFE Inc., a Tupelo-based nonprofit and domestic violence shelter. Bell joined the organization in November, bringing with her a wealth of experience working with the victims of abuse and those suffering with mental health issues. One of her earliest and most important tasks in her new position is the oversight of the organization's ongoing expansion to the services it offers. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO • SAFE, Inc.’s new executive director wants to show SAFE, Inc. is more than just a domestic violence shelter or a place only for women. The Tupelo-based nonprofit offers solace to anyone who needs it, for just about any reason.

“Usually, when people think of us as SAFE, they don’t think of us as all these other programs that we have,” Takiva Bell said. “We have no biases, no judgment. If you need help, we are a safe place where any individual can come and receive the help and the services that they need.”

Bell, whose first day was Nov. 15, has a history of nonprofit work and being active in the community. The Columbus native came to the Northeast Mississippi area 20 years ago. She was a student at both Northeast Mississippi Community College and Itawamba Community College before attending college at Our Lady of the Lake in Texas.

SAFE works with victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse or sexual assault, human trafficking, those with mental health issues caused by COVID-19, homeless individuals, and children. Bell brings a wealth of community experience to SAFE, particularly in working with victims of abuse, and those struggling with mental illness, poverty, and many of the issues SAFE sees within their clients.

Before joining SAFE, Bell was a special agent for the Department of Revenue, where she got her feet wet in all the counties in Northeast Mississippi. She already held a bachelor’s degree in social work, and began volunteering with a local nonprofit. It eventually led to a position as a multidisciplinary team coordinator and assistant director for a 13-county child advocacy program. For several years as part of a team, she assisted local law enforcement agencies, and the district attorney and attorney general offices to with child abuse cases, especially those cases featuring felony child abuse.

Near the beginning of the pandemic, Bell joined Health Connect America, a private mental health agency. Among her many duties as a mental health therapist and program director was ensuring clients received the medications, community support, and services they needed.

But when SAFE began searching for a new executive director, Bell saw a great opportunity to use her knowledge and experience to bring an innovative, energetic thought process to the organization.

Among Bell’s most pressing responsibilities at SAFE will be overseeing the organization’s ongoing expansion of the services it offers.

“Our thing here that we’re doing at SAFE, as we incorporate some of our new programs, is not just to put a band-aid on an issue that that client is having, but to really work with that client throughout those concerns,” Bell said.

This may include offering temporary housing at a hotel, ensuring children can continue their education while at the shelter, or providing mental health services. They want to equip clients with tools such as financial literacy and soft skills, connect them with resources, provide educational opportunities and even help clients find employment. And as clients leave the shelter, Bell wants SAFE to be able to provide them with some basic necessities , such as furniture.

SAFE serves nine counties — Alcorn, Benton, Prentiss, Lee, Itawamba, Tippah, Pontotoc, Union and Tishomingo — though they take clients outside of their stated coverage area and welcome partnerships with other shelters for referrals. SAFE works closely with the MS Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

SAFE currently has 16 staff members, with an opening for a nighttime residential aid. The team includes a community outreach person, mental health therapist, community educators, residential assistants, a court advocate, a case manager who is also a licensed social worker to work directly with clients.

Bell’s mission is to have SAFE recognized as a community-based agency that provides more than shelter and tap into some of the gaps in services they miss with clients.

“My goal with SAFE is to partner with others in the community to have a holistic approach to the services that we provide to our clients,” Bell said. “To be able to not only service the client but help the client heal and be better to become a thriving citizen within the communities in which we all live.”

SAFE’s new programs includes the Rape Prevention Education program (RPE); a focus on bully awareness, self harm and suicide prevention; COVID-19 awareness; a free Domestic Abuse Intervention program (DAIP) for batterers; support groups; and growing their sexual violence prevention efforts with school-based organizations, churches, employers, and any organization. Every April, they host a Sexual Assault Awareness Month Jeans for Justice in April. They work closely with police departments, judges and circuit courts.

Additionally, SAFE provides a range of nonresidential services, including traveling to clients rather than having clients come to them.

SAFE’s homeless prevention program helps individuals who have become homeless or at risk find shelter and work on providing appropriate housing for them. With their Emergency Solution Grant (ESG) program, SAFE is able to provide utilities, deposits, and related needs.

For Bell, among the most important tasks at hand is helping expand community understanding of what SAFE provides, and who, exactly, can be a victim of abuse. Although primarily associated with women, SAFE provides shelter to male victims of domestic violence, as well as the LGBT community.

Bottom line, Bell said, anyone who needs a safe place will find it.

“If they need a safe place, we offer housing,” Bell said. “We want all victims to reach out if they have a need.”