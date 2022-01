BOSTON (CBS) – Dozens of Boston Public School students walked out of classes Friday morning demanding a temporary return to online learning. They say schools in the midst of a surge in COVID cases are not safe. At Boston Latin School, students walked out in small groups but had a unified message about the impact of the pandemic on their day-to-day learning. “We’re already not learning as much. So many [teachers] are out. We should at least have an option to be online,” said one student. An organizer told the school committee Wednesday night the protest was not directly aimed at the district...

